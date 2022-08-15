Karla Sofía will act with Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gómez

Mexico. The actress Karla Sofía Gascón will star in the film Emilia Pérez Along with Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gómez, she shares it in an interview with the Ventaneando program.

Karla Sofía Gascón, 49 years old, is a Spanish actress who is making her way in the entertainment world and will now be part of Emilia Pérez, which will be filmed in Mexico.

Karla tells Ventaneando that she hopes that the work she will do in this new film will allow her career to grow internationally, since it is what she wants most.

Karla Sofía, Selena Gómez and Zoe Saldaña will act in Emilia Pérez. instagram photo

“We are preparing a film in Paris, fantastic, in which fortunately I am going to be the protagonistwith a director who has won the palm d’or on many occasions, whose name is Jacques Audiard, with a French production company”, he also tells Pati Chapoy’s program.

Karla is happy because she will share credits with Zoe Saldañaprotagonist of important productions such as Avengers and also because Selena Gómez is in the cast.

“I am fascinated with Zoe Saldaña, but I still do not know Selena Gómez,” adds Karla Sofía excitedly, and anticipates that many of the scenes of said production will be recorded in Mexico.

Emilia Pérez is based on the musical play of the same name and is about a fugitive who, in order to escape the law, is forced to change his gender. and this role is played by Karla Sofía.