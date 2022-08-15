Karla Sofía will act with Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gómez

Mexico. The actress Karla Sofía Gascón will star in the film Emilia Pérez Along with Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gómez, she shares it in an interview with the Ventaneando program.

Karla Sofía Gascón, 49 years old, is a Spanish actress who is making her way in the entertainment world and will now be part of Emilia Pérez, which will be filmed in Mexico.

Karla tells Ventaneando that she hopes that the work she will do in this new film will allow her career to grow internationally, since it is what she wants most.

Karla Sofía, Selena Gómez and Zoe Saldaña will act in Emilia Pérez. instagram photo

“We are preparing a film in Paris, fantastic, in which fortunately I am going to be the protagonistwith a director who has won the palm d’or on many occasions, whose name is Jacques Audiard, with a French production company”, he also tells Pati Chapoy’s program.

Karla is happy because she will share credits with Zoe Saldañaprotagonist of important productions such as Avengers and also because Selena Gómez is in the cast.

“I am fascinated with Zoe Saldaña, but I still do not know Selena Gómez,” adds Karla Sofía excitedly, and anticipates that many of the scenes of said production will be recorded in Mexico.

Emilia Pérez is based on the musical play of the same name and is about a fugitive who, in order to escape the law, is forced to change his gender. and this role is played by Karla Sofía.

I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist goes back to 1988, when I began to collaborate in Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández in an entertainment program. Then I joined Noroeste as a collaborator in the Shows section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later he became part of the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the Shows section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a reporter for Social, Culture, Shows; then I receive the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Since the end of 2015 he has been working as a web reporter in the Debate Shows section.

