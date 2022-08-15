Karl Urban wants to return as Judge Dredd

The sequel to the 2012 film was canceled due to its low box office during its time in theaters.

Before his participation in TheBoys, Karl Urban starred in a new version of Judge Dredda role that the actor confesses he has many wishes to repeat.

Having an already long career that includes participation in franchises such as The Lord of the Rings, bourne saga Y star trekKarl Urban in 2012 put himself in the shoes and helmet of Judge Dredd in a renewed film of the character already played in the cinema by Sylvester Stallone.

Although with discreet numbers at the box office, Dredd from 2012 over time it has earned the affection of fans until it is already a cult film.

Although today he lives an important news like Billy Butcher in TheBoys for Amazon Prime Video, Urban does not forget the Judge from Mega City One, a character who wants to play again since he considers there is much to tell about this.

“I would certainly be interested in getting back into the character’s shoes,” he said.

Confessing his fondness for all the Dredd stories in the comics, Urban wants to see more of the Judge on the big screen, be it with him or if it is the case with another actor.

“There is a lot of material and depth to the universe created by John Wagner and various writers over the years, particularly the stories revolving around Judge Death and many other great ones. I wouldn’t mind being Dredd again, even if someone else gets into the character. I just want to see those stories.”

Prior to its theatrical release, Lionsgate had ambitious plans for Karl Urban’s Dredd; however, the poor box office performance dropped a potential sequel.

The last that is known of Judge Dredd is a series for television announced in 2017 call Judge Dredd: Mega City Onea series in which Urban had conversations to appear without an agreement being reached between the actor and the producers at the time.

The Serie is still in development without a clear future beyond knowing that it will show various stories of various characters from Mega City One.

Font: comic book