Juventus, United would have proposed Cristiano Ronaldo in exchange for Rabiot

Over the course of this summer, the name of Cristiano Ronaldo was again juxtaposed to the Juventus. CR7 left Turin just a year ago, but several rumors revealed that the Portuguese would have regretted leaving the Bianconeri. Even in the last few hours, the name of Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to Juventus as he explained Paolo Paganini: “The British executives, who are dealing with Rabiot, have proposed Cristiano Ronaldo”, wrote the journalist on Twitter. Now it remains to understand what the future of CR7 will be, also because the feeling is that the Madeira phenomenon wants to leave Manchester United.

Mendes would have called Juventus

There Juventusthis summer, he would receive some phone calls from Jorge Mendes, agent of Cristiano Ronaldo. The manager, already a few months ago, called the Juventus management to see if there was the possibility of seeing his client in Turin. CR7 would like to leave Manchester as United do not play the Champions League. The Portuguese feels the greatest European competition in a particular way and for him not competing in it seems to be unacceptable.

For this reason, he has been on a break with the Red Devils for several months. Mendes would have offered the Madeira phenomenon to several teams, but none would have made themselves available to take him. Now, Paolo Paganini has revealed that Manchester United would offer Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in exchange for Adrien Rabiot. The two clubs have been talking for several days just to talk about French and would in fact have an agreement, but the player has not yet given the green light to the transfer.

As part of this negotiation, Cristiano Ronaldo would also have been talked about, but Juventus, as he revealed Paolo Paganini, would have replied in the negative: “Juventus said no, but continue to receive many calls from Mendes.” Therefore, the agent is continuing to call the bianconeri, probably with the intention of making him change his mind.

But CR7, last year, left Juventus after the first day of the championship and this created many problems for the team, so it seems difficult for the Juventus management to take him back.

Kostic is in Turin

While trying to figure out what the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus thinks about strengthening its team. In fact, the Bianconeri welcomed Filip Kostic. Juventus has finally managed to close the deal with Eintracht Frankfurt and so Massimiliano Allegri has a new winger. Now it remains to be seen whether the Livorno coach will put Kostic in the starting line-up already in the first league match against Sassuolo.

© REPRODUCTION PROHIBITED













