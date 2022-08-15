Justin Bieber: how to buy tickets in exclusive presale for the date of July 31, 2022 at the Lucca Summer Festival

HOW TO ACCESS TICKET PRE-SALE.

Radio 105 only, from 10:00 on THURSDAY 24 FEBRUARY to 23:59 from FRIDAY 25 FEBRUARYoffers all registered users to its 105.net site the possibility of buy a preview of the tickets for the unmissable JUSTIN BIEBER date:

July 31, 2022 – Lucca Summer Festival

To get the code and buy tickets through the page ticketone.it/radio105 just log in (or register) on 105.net in the space dedicated to the presale of the Justin Bieber concert and request the alphanumeric code (VIEWABLE IN THE SPECIAL SECTION AVAILABLE from 10:00 on THURSDAY 24 FEBRUARY to 23:59 on FRIDAY 25 FEBRUARY).

Once the alphanumeric code (è it is important to respect lowercase and uppercase letters):

With each code it will be possible to buy a maximum of 4 tickets

There is a purchase limit per user: that is, the same 105.net subscriber can in any case buy a maximum of 4 tickets with the same code

Tickets are always purchased through the Ticketone circuit, so for problems relating to the purchase on the Ticketone website call this number: Toll-free number 892101

Request the alphanumeric code below and buy your tickets! (subject to availability).

IMPORTANT NOTE

The concert of JUSTIN BIEBER is subject to the legislation that provides for the obligation of the name for each ticket issued and the subsequent control of the ticket holder at the entrance to the event. So every ticket will report the name and surname of the person who will actually go to see the concert (entered during the ticket purchase phase). On the day of the concert it will be necessary to show, in addition to the ticket, also the identity document, to verify that it corresponds to the name of the spectator.

Therefore, keep the names of the people for whom you will buy tickets at hand so that you can easily enter them at the time of purchase.

NAME CHANGE: it is possible to carry out the name change procedure up to 15 working days before the date of the event.