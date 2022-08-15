Jon Hamm joins the cast of the fiction ‘The Morning Show’

A new face joins the cast of The Morning Show. Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Good Omens, Legion) has signed on for the third season of Apple TV +’s flagship fiction, in which he will play a key role alongside the characters of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The double winner of a Golden Globe and an Emmy award for his performance as Don Draper in Mad Men will play Paul Marks, a business shark who turns his attention to the UBA television network, in the third installment of The Morning Show.

Thus, in the new episodes of fiction, Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) will have no choice but to put themselves at the mercy of this new corporate titan.

Since the end of Mad Men, Hamm has explored television comedy on shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Now, the signing of him in the new batch of episodes of The Morning Show coincides with the news that he will star in the fifth season of Fargo. In addition, the actor participated with Tom Cruise in the movie Top Gun: Maverick, which is close to exceeding 1,300 million dollars in box office receipts.

As Apple’s streaming service has already confirmed, the new season of The Morning Show will begin its production phase at the end of August. Charlotte Stoudt (Homeland, House of Cards) will serve as showrunner who, along with Witherspoon, Aniston, Mimi Leder and Michael Ellenberg, will also serve as executive producer.

Although the first two installments of the series starring Aniston and Witherspoon focused on the #MeToo movement and the pandemic, it is still a mystery what other thorny issue will star in the new chapters.