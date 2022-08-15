Johnny Depp will direct a movie again 25 years later

Johnny Depp will direct a new film, entitled “Modigliani”, 25 years after shooting “The Brave”, the specialized medium The Hollywood Reporter advanced on Monday.

The film, which will begin shooting in Europe next spring, is co-produced by Al Pacino and its cast has yet to be revealed.

The plot of the film, based on the play by Dennis McIntyre, recounts the turbulence in the life of the artist Amedeo Modigliani during the second decade of the 20th century until he became a legend of Italian painting and sculpture.

“Modigliani’s life was one of great difficulty, but also an ultimate triumph. This is a universally human story that all viewers can relate to,” Depp revealed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original stage play will be adapted by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski and will reunite in the production Al Pacino and Iranian Barry Navidi, a duo who worked together on films with notable critical acclaim such as “The Merchand of Venice” (2004) and “Wilde Salome” (2011).

Produced for IN.2, the European branch of Infinitum Nihil, the production company owned by Depp, marks the actor’s return behind the scenes after his debut with “The Brave” (1997), a project in which he directed Marlon Brando and in which Depp also acted.

In addition to this project, last July it was known that the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” returned to acting three years after the film “Minamata” to play King Louis XV in the historical drama “Jeanne duBarry“, directed by the French Maïwenn Le Besco.

Depp seeks to return to professional normality after the media trial that pitted him against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, and in which a jury determined that she had defamed the actor in an opinion column published in The Washington Post newspaper in the who claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence.

The court considered that threeHeard’s claims in this article were falsehad been done with “actual malice” and demanded that Depp be compensated $10 million in damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

For his part, the interpreter was sentenced to pay 2 million due to statements by his lawyer, Adam Waldman, in which he accused Heard of having fabricated a “hoax”.

Now, the actor from “Sweeney Todd” seems to have found shelter in European productions and with “Modigliani” he is again involved in a film without appearing directly on stage, as he did in “Hugo” (2011) and “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan” (2020), in which he was in charge of production.