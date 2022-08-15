Johnny Depp tried to present nudes of Amber Heard as evidence against her at trial

ANDThe Daily Beast medium was in charge of breaking the news. Johnny Depp fans were the ones who discovered that the actor tried to present photographs as evidence against Amber Heard at trial. They paid three thousand dollars to be able to open certain court documents and reveal information that the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star tried to keep secret.

They are more than 6,000 pages of records judicial of Depp vs. Heard. The documents shed more light on the case, revealing new information about each team’s legal strategy and overlooked evidence.

The accusation of Johnny Depp

Depp tried to expose Amber Heard’s nudes and tried to blame her for his friend’s death. For its part, Heard’s legal team argued that a libel trial should not include testimony on a number of “irrelevant personal matters,” alleging: “Mr. Depp improperly seeks to provide evidence of the following unrelated personal matters: (1) nude photos of Amber Heard; (2) reality show video of Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney; (3) past romantic relationships between Whitney and Amber; (4) Amber’s brief stint as a dancer years before she met Mr. Depp.”

Additionally, the unsealed court documents also include Whitney Henriquez’s affidavit, taken on February 3, 2022, in which Depp’s attorneys heard a question about Logan, a friend of yours who died in a car accident as a teenager and had a great impact on her, leaving her, in the words of Henrquez, “shattered”.

Later, Depp’s legal team tried to imply that Heard told Henriquez that she was with Logan on the day of his death and was driving the car in which he died, but Henriquez denied this claim: “It has nothing to do with that”.