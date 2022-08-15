Joe Manganiello uncovers the truth behind family mysteries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Manganiello was amazed to learn the truth about long-standing family mysteries that researchers on PBS’s “Finding Your Roots” have unearthed from his DNA, including a revelation about the actor’s paternal grandfather.

It was so surprising that host Henry Louis Gates Jr. had to call him to break the news and he didn’t find out all at once during the recording process.

“My family and I had a bunch of bets on what it was, like what’s so bad you can’t announce it in the episode?” admits Sofia Vergara’s husband Manganiello.

Gates informed him that the man the family believed to be the actor’s paternal grandfather was actually not.

“My grandfather was a black man of mixed race,” explains the “True Blood” and “Magic Mike” actor, who is white. “That was fascinating.”

As a result, Gates told him, “You are zero percent genetically related to anyone named Manganiello in the world.”

Gates did not stop there. The show’s investigation traces back to the actor’s fifth great-grandfather, a slave who freed him before that system was abolished in Massachusetts, where Manganiello’s father was born outside of Boston.

His father’s family came from Italy.

Manganiello discovered that his distant relative joined the Continental Army and fought alongside other blacks for the colonies against the British in units that were not segregated.

“None of us would have guessed it even if we had 10 years to try,” the actor confesses. “If Manganiello is not my last name, what is he?”

A mystery on his mother’s side was also solved. Manganiello’s maternal great-grandmother was a survivor of the Armenian Genocide in World War I in which her husband and seven of her children were killed. She was shot, but she pretended to be dead and escaped with an eighth child, who subsequently drowned while crossing the Euphrates River.

Manganiello was told that his great-grandmother was incarcerated when he met a German officer stationed in the field. She became pregnant with the soldier, who returned to Germany without her. The actor’s aunt had a photo of the man who left.

“We had nothing to connect us with being German other than this,” he says.

The show’s investigators discovered that the actor’s mother and aunt were the daughters of the half-German baby. “That was a really profound moment for me.”

Gates said it took nearly a year to discover the ancestry, in part because the Turkish government does not give researchers access to vital records and population documents dating back to the Ottoman Empire.

Manganiello was filming in Europe last year and some locals mistook him for German.

“Thinking that I don’t look like the other people in my family because I look like the Germans, that’s fine, now that makes sense,” she says. “It’s really crazy what we discovered.”

The 45-year-old actor was born and raised in Mount Lebanon, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The new season of “Finding Your Roots” will premiere on January 3 next. Participants include actresses Viola Davis, Julia Roberts and Carol Burnett; political activist Angela Davis and actor Danny Trejo.