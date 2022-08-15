JLo and the effusive embrace of Ben Affleck’s daughter

After the unexpected news of the wedding they starred in Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck After almost 20 years of that first commitment between the couple, the lovers undertook a trip to Paris. And although you might think that it is their honeymoon, the reality is that they have wanted to make this a family trip in which little by little they have been seeing almost all the respective children of the celebrities -until now, Only Samuel, Affleck’s youngest son, is missing. Leaving aside the trip of newlyweds, the stars have wanted to share their joy with their children, with whom they have been seen walking through the City of Light. Of course, the boys have been a very important part of each of these moments, and to show the image that has surprised locals and strangers in which Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet, is seen effusively hugging JLo.

It was not just any day, Jennifer was celebrating her 53rd birthday when the image was captured in which the young woman is seen hugging her father’s new wife with great affection. The family was refreshing in a restaurant near the Louvre Museum when the scene occurred that could well have gone unnoticed among the many images in which the couple has been seen completely in love. And it is that if something has become clear since they resumed their relationship, it is that they have no problem with having public demonstrations of affection. But, on this occasion, instead of her father, the protagonist of the scene was the 16-year-old girl.

With this image, it seems that the report that supposedly revealed that Violet had been the only one of the couple’s children who had decided not to be with them at their nuptials, at that time it was pointed out that it was a gesture of solidarity with his mother, Jennifer Garner, because the date of Lopez’s wedding with Affleck coincided with the actor’s separation from his ex-wife. Given this, from the first moment of her trip to Paris, Violet has been the one who has appeared the most with the couple and in this image the excellent relationship she has with her father’s new wife has been seen.

Jennifer’s look for this outing

If JLo has been seen with a very summery suitcase during this trip, it seems that she reserved the most colorful look to celebrate her birthday. Taking advantage of the high temperatures that are being experienced in Europe, the singer wore a maxi dress with a halter neckline that also had a cut-out in the center of it, giving it a touch of sensuality, in a vibrant shade of fuscia. It is the Stassie model from Reformation and can be had for 265 pounds sterling (about $6,526 Mexican pesos).

She combined it with nude platforms, aviator sunglasses and the final touch was given by a sophisticated but playful bag. This is Valentino’s One Stud Nappa Bag model, which combined perfectly with his dress and can be had for $2,800 (approximately $57,256 Mexican pesos). Of course, the accessories did not wait and showing that she is completely in love with her, JLo wore a colorful chain necklace with a heart-shaped pendant, all in golden tones that matched the detail of her bag.

