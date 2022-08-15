Jennifer Lopez nails off duty style with an oversized button placket, biker shorts and trainers

Ads

Another day, another random Jennifer Lopez murder. The singer was spotted in New York City with the perfect off-duty look.

The 53-year-old “Get Right” artist was photographed leaving Bergdorf Goodman, wearing oversized white button placket on Sunday 14 August. Lopez paired the timeless garment with gray biker shorts and chunky white trainers – a simple yet stylish clothing formula. He accessorized with round sunglasses and a Gucci shoulder bag. For the glam of him, Lopez opted for soft makeup and had her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

Jennifer Lopez J Mayer / Shutterstock

Lopez has nailed the cozy aesthetic in recent times.

Last week, the hitmaker was spotted leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles wearing a Ralph Lauren tie-dye rainbow jumpsuit. Lopez paired the look – which saw a resurgence in 2020 due to shoppers leaning on comfortable clothing while isolating themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic – with the Nike Air Force 1 that featured neon swoosh.

The founder of JLo Beauty also wore red Quay sunglasses and a large green Hermés Birkin bag, giving the laid-back ensemble a high-fashion update. Lopez wore a similar set from the fashion brand while out and about in the Big Apple two years ago.

Like her street style, Lopez’s red carpet fashion is noteworthy. For award shows and premieres, the Enough star often sports figure-hugging dresses that highlight her curves or extravagant dresses that come in bright hues. When it comes to footwear, the actress is known for sporting a massive heel from brands such as Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Giuseppe Zanotti to name a few. The star can also be seen in the looks she designed while her shoe collection of hers, JLo Jennifer Lopez, is available on DSW.

Lopez already talked about her love of fashion in 2019 when she won the Fashion Icon award.

“Receiving an award for the fashion image you proposed is a great honor,” he said in his acceptance speech at the time, for Vogue.

She went on to share that she learned the “power of fashion” at a young age. “You understand that how people see you is important, and a lot of that is what you wear. But after I started my career and expanded into movies and music, I learned it’s much deeper than that, ”Lopez said.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer concluded: “Whether it’s a role in a movie or a music video that is pop culture trend, or the red carpet, or transcending into a character, or giving you the confidence of you need to perform in front of 20,000 people, fashion is about the powerful moments it creates that can inspire you and the world around you ”.

