Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning a three-day wedding this weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their dream wedding a month after getting married in Las Vegas.

The couple will celebrate their nuptials this weekend, and it will be a wedding party worthy of the pages of Vogue, we’ve heard.

“It will all be about J.Lo. Ben wants all the attention to be on her for their big day, ”an insider told Page Six exclusively.

Their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin Friday with a rehearsal dinner, our insider shares.

The actual ceremony will take place on Saturday and the couple will close the weekend with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

Lopez, 53, is expected to wear a custom-made Ralph Lauren suit made in Italy and Vogue magazine is expected to document her fashion journey for the weekend.

Lopez should be wearing a Ralph Lauren couture dress. Affleck wants the weekend to be all about her. GC images

Page Six previously reported that top-notch event organizer for stars Colin Cowie is behind all the details for their lavish celebration. Cowie’s price ranges from $ 25,000 to $ 25 million and in the past he has produced events for the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and even Lopez.

Sources told us that Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo are some of the stars who made the couple’s guest list. TMZ reported last month that the event will take place at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

GC Images Lopez and Affleck, pictured during their honeymoon in Paris, have enlisted Colin Cowie to plan their lavish party.

Our source tells us to expect updates from Lopez through her On the Jlo newsletter, through which she also confirmed their Las Vegas wedding.

“We made it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience, ”she wrote last month.

Representatives of the couple did not answer us immediately.

