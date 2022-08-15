Jennifer Lopez, 53, poses nude for new JLo Beauty campaign ahead of Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday

Image Credit: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez She always looks sexy no matter what she does, but her latest campaign for JLo Beauty may be her hottest to date. 53 year old stripped completely naked in photos of her, showing her incredible figure of her and arrives at the perfect moment as it is that of Ben Affleck 50th birthday on August 15th.

The campaign is for the new JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm which helps firm the skin’s appearance and in the photo, JLo’s skin looks firmer than firm. In the photo, Jennifer was completely naked with her arms resting on a stool. One leg was bent while the other was straight behind her and her rock hard abs and the sides of her breasts were on display.

As for her glam, JLo had her long honey-lit brown hair loose in loose waves as it was parted down the middle and her skin was glowing and tanned. He barely had any makeup on except for an eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip.

In another photo from the shoot, JLo looked flawless lying on her side with a big smile on her face. In the photo, she was completely topless and was wearing only a tiny, high-waisted white thong.

JLo posted a video of the campaign with the caption: “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but sometimes we neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body that addressed her specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!