Jennifer Lawrence details the moment she almost died in a plane crash

Jennifer Lawrence continues to triumph. The actress has become the cover of Vanity Fair for the month of December and has told the magazine a shocking story about how he almost died in a plane crash.

The actress said that she had already made up her mind that she was going to die after a private plane she was traveling in suffered a double-engine failure. “My skeleton was all that was left on the seat”he told Vanity Fair.

It all happened in 2017 when the Oscar winner was on her way to New York City from her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. During the trip there came a time when she he informed the passengers that they had to attempt an emergency landing in Buffalo.

The actress was traveling with another passenger and her dog, Pippi

the star of ‘Don’t Look Up’ He explained that he was only one of the two passengers on the plane; the other was the son of the doctor who was present when she and her two brothers were born. “We were all going to die. I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry.counted.

“I felt guilty. Everyone was going to be so bummed out. And, oh, God, [mi perro] Pippi was on my lap, that was the worst part. Here’s this little thing that didn’t ask to be a part of any of this.”Lawrence added.

“I started to pray”, Jennifer Lawrence when seeing the track full of ambulances

Arriving in Buffalo and seeing the tarmac filled with fire trucks and ambulances, Lawrence says he began to pray. “I started praying. Not the specific God I grew up with, because he was scary and a very judgmental guy. But I thought, my God, maybe we will survive this? I’ll be a burn victim, this will be painful, but maybe we’ll live”said.

“’Please, Lord Jesus, let me keep my hair. […] Please don’t let me go bald’”the actress joked about what she thought at the time.

The actress recounts that the plane hit the runway, bounced and hit the runway again before coming to rest. Rescuers opened the plane door and got everyone out uninjured, but Lawrence then had to board another plane “anesthetized thanks to a very large pill and several mini bottles of rum,” the actress said.