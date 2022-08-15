Jennifer Lawrence birthday: 6 curiosities of the life of the actress

Jennifer Lawrence has a birthday! the actress of The Hunger Games He has just turned 32 and is living his best moment, both professionally and personally. She recently became her mother for the first time and also, we will soon be able to see her in the psychological drama Causeway where he will share cast with Brian Tyree Henry.

And although everyone knows and admires her, the truth is that there are many things about her life that have gone unnoticed. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, we share some curiosities about his life that you may not have known yet.

Jennifer Lawrence, one of the best actresses of the last decades.

hyperactive and maladjusted

childhood of Jennifer Lawrence it was somewhat complicated. From a very young age she had problems adjusting at school, as he had a very hyperactive personality. Also, he suffered from anxiety, so he always felt that he didn’t fit in among his peers. “I had a very unhappy childhood, I was very distressed. I had to go to therapy because my parents didn’t know what to do with me anymore. It was a very hard stage” shared the actress during an interview with Vanity Fair.

All these problems led her to have a rebellious and risky behavior. For example, she remembered the time jumped out of the emergency exit of a moving bus. The young woman had read a book about a kidnapping and she was convinced that the bus had done the same thing because they were not allowed to get off at a stop. After encouraging her classmates to jump with her, she jumped out the window and no one followed her. She even claimed to suffer from post-traumatic stress after the incident and she ended up getting away with being suspended.

Jennifer Lawrence aged 18 in the movie The Poker House.

dropped out of school

All his school problems and anxiety disappeared when he acted. And when she was 15, a talent scout discovered her while she was vacationing with her family in New York. It was at that moment that she decided leave school to become an actress. Her decision was supported by her parents, who realized that every time she acted, the young woman was happy.

the youngest in history

And without a doubt, acting was in his blood. After some supporting roles in movies and television series, Jennifer Lawrence got his first leading role in the movie Winter’s Bone. For her performance, in 2011 and at just 20 years old, she got her first nomination for the Oscar awards as Best Actress. Two years later, she wins the same statuette for her work in Silver Linings Playbook and in 2014 she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the film American Hustle.

All these nominations made her the Youngest actress in history to get three Oscar nominations, because at the age of 23 he had already achieved three nominations. And not only that, she is also considered one of the best actresses of her generation and she was the highest paid actress during 2015 and 2016.

She is also the second youngest actress to win an Oscar Award, the first being Marlee Matlin.

aircraft trauma

If there’s one thing actors constantly have to do besides acting, it’s travel. And it could be said thator is Jennifer Lawrence’s favorite activity. The actress recounted the horrible moment that she lived in the middle of the trip. In 2017, when she finished shooting Mother!the movie of Darren Aronofskywas on board a private flight en route to New York.

And at one point, he heard a loud noise and noticed how the pressure inside the plane changed drastically. The passenger who was with her was called to the cockpit and when he returned he revealed that one of the engines had broken and they had to make an emergency landing. The interpreter recalled that she thought she was going to die as the plane descended at full speed. She even confessed that she started sending messages to her relatives to say goodbye to her.

Fortunately, the plane was able to land and no one was injured. But, recalling the incident, Lawrence He emphasized that “what people say about ‘what kills you makes you stronger’ is a lie. It made me much weaker. Flying is horrible and I have to do it all the time”.

a curious tattoo

The actress has a small tattoo in his right hand. It is a small mark that says H2O. Jennifer Lawrence he remembered that he did it once when he was with Liam Hemsworth and his family. Everyone was getting tattoos and she had nothing on her mind. “I’m always going to need to be hydrated, so I guess I should get H2O in my hand,” the actress recalls thinking.

Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘H2O’ tattoo.

And that’s what he did! In addition, he made it red so that more than a tattoo, it looks like a scar or a very slight mark that goes completely unnoticed.

all a fangirl

Jennifer Lawrence She always comes across as a fun and loose woman, but when she meets her idols, her intensity doubles. In 2013, the actress had the opportunity to meet Jeff Bridges during the san diego comic con. Such was her emotion that she approached him to greet him in the middle of the interview and it was she who ended up asking him some questions.

On another occasion, he had the opportunity to meet John Stamosthe protagonist of full-house. “I met him at a party and harassed him all night. I don’t like it when I meet people I admire because nothing good ever comes out of it,” the actress confessed. The situation became more fun when the friends of Jennifer They called him to come closer. “I got hysterical and she asked me if she was drugged, and I told her no, ‘I’m totally sober, that’s just the way I am,'” the actress recalled.

