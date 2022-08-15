Jennifer Lawrence birthday: 6 curiosities of the life of the actress

Jennifer Lawrence has a birthday! the actress of The Hunger Games He has just turned 32 and is living his best moment, both professionally and personally. She recently became her mother for the first time and also, we will soon be able to see her in the psychological drama Causeway where he will share cast with Brian Tyree Henry.

And although everyone knows and admires her, the truth is that there are many things about her life that have gone unnoticed. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, we share some curiosities about his life that you may not have known yet.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker