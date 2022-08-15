Jennifer Garner’s gesture to Ben Affleck and J Lo after their wedding in Las Vegas

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES.- A welcome to the family and a gift was the reaction of the Hollywood actress, Jennifer Garner, behind the wedding of her ex-husband Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez.

As revealed Hollywood Lifethe protagonist of “If I had 30” He visited the newlyweds at their home, according to a very close source.

“He congratulated Ben and JLo after their wedding in Las Vegas and sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” he commented.

Similarly, she commented that Garner’s gesture moved the artist and assured that she feels very good that her husband and ex-wife have such a cordial and close relationship.

The source also claimed that “Jennifer officially welcomed JLo into her family after they got married.”

“[López] He’s a huge influence on Ben and all Jen has ever wanted is for him to be healthy, happy and sober so he can be there for his kids. He is all of those things now,” she added.

The informant also confessed that Garner believes that Lopez and Affleck were meant to be together.

“She respects JLo as a woman and as a mother; she appreciates how she is taking care of her children the same way she takes care of her own, ”she concluded.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on July 16 in Las Vegas in a ceremony where his two children were the witnesses of his marriage bond.

The couple is currently on their honeymoon with their children in Europe.