Jennifer Aniston’s stylist takes the steps to perfect drying

OF WOMEN. Will there ever be a day when we’re not totally obsessed with hair? Jennifer Aniston? The youngest will surely remember how their medium hair was the hair reference of the moment, not to mention that beach tone that drove us crazy.

And the best of all is that, during all this time, Aniston has not stopped working with her lifelong stylist, Chris McMillan.

On her Instagram account, McMillan recently revealed the secrets of Aniston’s silky straight hair, with a black and white photo of the actress, smiling before an event: “I love a good blow dry”, shared the stylist“That it has volume but that it is smooth”.

And then the information we’ve all been waiting for has arrived: how McMillan achieves the perfect drying of Aniston.

Step 1: Divide the hair well into sections

“To dry it, I take a section and a half of the hair, starting at the nape of the neck. It is important that the hair is previously washed and towel-dried, ”she writes.

The hairdresser does not use any product to make the drying last, but slightly moistens the hair of the actress if required.

Step 2: Use the blow dryer nozzle

Ibiza Hair Tools round brushes “always give good results”. For the drying itself, there is no need to complicate. Just make sure to aim the blow dryer nozzle at the root of your hair for a sleek finish.

Step 3: Focus on the roots

“The key is to lift well and dry the hair from the root“, Add. That explains why Aniston’s mane is always effortlessly perfect volume. It is not a matter of doing much. It’s a matter of doing it right.

How do you wash your hair?

On other occasions the stylist has revealed the way Aniston washes and styles her hair.

When it comes to hair washing, the artist washes and conditions the hair almost every day and loves deep mane repair treatments with Shu Uemura products.

Jennifer is a fan of hair oils (from argan) to give it an extra brightness to his mane. Her stylist applies a few drops to her hand, rubs them in, and spreads them over the ends of the actress’s hair while it’s wet, and then dries her hair with a round brush.

