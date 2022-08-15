Jennifer Aniston told why she is a fan and wears one of the cheapest thongs on the market

Jennifer Aniston against all odds, is a simple woman who, when away from the cameras and the world of Hollywood, prefers not to spend too much, for example, on her underwear.

The 53-year-old actress was an inspiration for fashion, despite not being a woman who meets the standards of modeling. However, at just over six feet, Aniston pulled it off.

Although the actress has access to high-end beauty products, she has simpler tastes when it comes to selecting her thongs.







Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show”, one of her most recent productions. Photo/AP



Jennifer Aniston’s favorite thongs are some of the cheapest

The favorite thong of the protagonist of Friends is from the brand, Hanky ​​Panky. He told it during a question and answer event with Sandra Bullock for the specialized magazine, Interview.

“They are the most comfortable and I choose them because they simply make me feel great in all the daily activities I do. I don’t care about their cost, they are the best, without a doubt.”

The Hanky ​​Panky brand is one of the most awarded in the world for convenience. In fact, in a contest in San Diego, California, it was distinguished as “the most comfortable thong in the world” and has famous fans like Cameron Diaz, Cher and Rihanna.







Hanky ​​Panky. Jennifer Aniston’s underwear model.



Jennifer Aniston spoke about her motherhood

For decades, the media has speculated on Jennifer Aniston’s personal life. The American actress gained worldwide recognition playing the character of Rachel Green in the series Friendsand later continued a career that placed her as one of the most powerful women in the world of cinema.

Nevertheless, also in Hollywood it would still seem that being a woman and having power cannot go hand in hand without having a man by your side. The sentimental life of the actress was a recurring theme in the gossip pressespecially from 1998, when she began her relationship with actor Brad Pitt, whom she would marry in 2000.

The couple became an icon in Hollywood, until in 2005, Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce after speculation of the media about the infidelity of Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie.

Since then, Jennifer became “America’s sweetheart”, and everyone seemed obsessed that she find a new husband and have children.

The desire (or not) to be a mother

Now, few take into account that perhaps the actress herself has never wanted children. Jennifer Aniston had different partners, but has never expressed the desire to be a mother. Moreover, the speculations made the actress get tired of the comments and try to end the rumors, more than once.







Jennifer Aniston. The actress herself maintains that she does not regret not having children. photo/ file



When her character Rachel Green got pregnant on Friends In 2016, rumors about a possible pregnancy of the actress while she was in a relationship with fellow actor Justin Theroux began again. So, Aniston decided to write a column in the Huffington Post that made it clear what he thought.

“I’m not pregnant, what I am is fed up,” she said at the time, “The large amount of resources being spent right now to find out whether or not I’m pregnant, points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they are not married and have children“, he wrote.

Something that has not changed to this day. The actress is very well and happy with her way of life.

