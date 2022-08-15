Javier Alarcón insinuates ‘thieves’ referees against Cruz Azul

Midtime Editorial

One of the most famous fans of Cruz Azul In the media, the rage over the arbitration disaster this Sunday in the game against Toluca could not be held and it exploded on social networks. We talk about Javier Alarconwho accused “theft of the century” what happened in the Azteca Stadium.

The controversy came in added time when, by cutting a high center, Sebastián Jurado accidentally stepped on Óscar Ortega’s calfplayer of the Red Devils, who was stretched out by the contact.

Although the play was entirely fortuitous as the local goalkeeper had correctly won the ball over the air and made a natural move to support his foot, the referee Fernando Hernández decreed a penalty against the Machine and a red card for Jurado.

That gave way to the penalty converted by Camilo Sanvezzo in the 98th minute for the victory of the Choriceros as visitors and that precisely provoked the anger of Javier Alarconwho in social networks He threw everything at the Mexican arbitration accusing that this was “the robbery of the century”, and Íñigo Riestra, general secretary of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha! With the penalty and the red to Jury. And the Riestra who handles the referees? THE THEFT OF THE CENTURY. Wasn’t that Brizio? He is going to go around the world. – Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) August 14, 2022

Martinoli, Ramos Rizo and more criticize the VAR

Alarcón’s claims on social networks were echoed by other relevant communicators, as is the case of Christian Martinoli, who accused that “VAR is killing the game” football in general, this because common sense seems to rule less and less and decisions are made with the comfort of a repetition.

The former World Cup referee Felipe Ramos Rizo, was equally harsh with central defender Fernando Hernándezwith the video arbitration people and with the Referees Commission, the same as the journalist David Medrano, who stated that the VAR “is worse with Armando Archundia” just a few weeks after taking the maximum position of arbitration as he was with Arturo Brizio.

Gerardo Velázquez de León called the Nazarenes “incapable” for not understanding the game and agreed with Martinoli on the harm that this technology has done to the sport.

How helpless footballers must feel with such incapable referees, who do not understand the game and that the VAR destroyed the League!

Of course there is contact but there is no way Jury asks for permission to land, RIDICULOUS! pic.twitter.com/AF7z9zEfDJ – Gerardo Velázquez de León / جيراردو (@gvlo2008) August 14, 2022

