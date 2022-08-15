It is new, of quality and already drops in price

If you are looking for a new smart bracelet, let me recommend this new model. I have analyzed it and, without a doubt, it is the one that I would buy.

I have no doubt, the smart bracelet that I would buy myself right now it would be the Huawei Band 7. I have had the opportunity to spend a few weeks with it, wearing it 24 hours a day on her wrist, and the truth is that it has left me with very good feelings. She is pretty and comfortablehas a good quality screena extensive autonomyY its sports and health functions are extensive and work precisely.

In short, the Huawei Band 7 is a very balanced smartbandand I already tell you that it has nothing to envy to the Xiaomi Band 7. If you are looking for a new smart bracelet for yourself, or to surprise a loved one with a good gift, the Huawei Band 7 is a guaranteed success.

In addition to being on the market for just over a month and being of very good quality, Huawei’s smart bracelet is a successful purchase for another reason, the discounts. Although relatively new, the most common is find it cheaper on amazon. In this way, you can get a good smartband and, incidentally, save a few euros. At Andro4all we have analyzed the Huawei Band 7, so we are going to tell you how is the experience with her so you know before you buy it.

Huawei Band 7, the best smart bracelet for me

A smart bracelet is a device that you are going to wear on your wrist throughout the day, so it is important that it is beautiful, light and comfortable. The Huawei Band 7 complies with a good note in this regard, with that smartwatch look how well it fits. I tried it on the model pink with gold metallic trimI thought it was very, very pretty. If you don’t like this color, you can choose too the black, red or green model.

During my days with the Huawei Band 7, I can assure you that On many occasions, I did not even remember that I was wearing it.. This is because it is a very light bracelet, it only weighs 16 grams. It is also thin, its thickness does not reach 10 millimeters, and it equips a very nice silicone bracelet. Without a doubt, the comfort in use was one of the aspects that I liked the most about the smartband. In addition, you can take it to shower or to get into the pool, because it is waterproof.

The Huawei Band 7 offers a great experience and, in addition, it is already low in price.

Another point in favor of the Huawei bracelet is that it has a good quality screen. It’s about a 1.47-inch AMOLED-panel Y 194 x 368 pixel resolution which looks good in all situations, even under sunlight. To this we add that it has a screen mode always on and thousands of different watch faces among which you can choose.

The Huawei Band 7 is compatible with Android 6.0 or later and iOS 9.0 or later devices. The best thing is that you connect your mobile to get even more out of it, accessing functions such as receiving WhatsApp notifications, weather information in your city or music playback control. In addition, the smartband includes tools such as the stopwatch, the alarm and the flashlight.

If you wear it all day, the Band 7 will take care of tell you the number of steps you have taken. If you are going to play sports, you can use it to monitor your training, for this it has 96 sports modes. In addition, it cares about your health with tools such as the heart rate readerblood oxygen monitoring and sleep analysis.

All these functions are very good, but can you use them without their autonomy suffering? Well, the 180 mAh battery is capable of reaching about 10 days with intensive use. If you do without some functions, such as the constant analysis of the heart rate, that autonomy can reach 14 days.

All these are the reasons that make the Huawei Band 7 an excellent purchase in the smart wristband market. If you want to renew your old smartband or buy one for the first time, this one from Huawei ensures you a very good experience. The recommended retail price is 59 eurosbut the normal is power buy it for around 49 euros on Amazon and on the official Huawei store. Thanks to this offer, it is cheaper than Xiaomi Band 7another point in its favor.

