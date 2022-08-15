Israel ends lucrative US medical training programs

Israel has announced that it will close three lucrative US medical training programs at Israeli universities.in order to free up space for local students, as the country faces a shortage of doctors.

Through these programs, foreigners—mostly, but not exclusively, Americans—study medicine in English while living in Israel, and then do residencies in the United States.

The measure, approved by the Higher Education Council, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health, provides increase the number of Israeli medical students by 130 each year, starting in 2023. It comes after Israel stopped recognizing medical degrees from several countries, particularly Eastern Europe, on quality grounds, leading to a looming shortage of doctors.

“This will help address the growing and expanding needs of the State of Israel, as part of our comprehensive program to significantly expand the number of medical students,” Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton said in a statement.

Three universities currently offer US-accredited programs: Tel Aviv University, Ben Gurion University in Beer Sheba and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa.

The closure will take effect in early fall 2023, and currently enrolled students will be able to complete their studies.

Although Shasha-Biton’s ministry and the Council on Higher Education touted the closure of the US programs as a major step forward in addressing the looming physician shortage, they did not mention the costs – literally and figuratively – of closing these programs, some of which have been running for decades.

In fact, medical studies currently represent an important source of income for the three Israeli universities that offer them. The tuition for the American programs – approximately $40,000 a year – is more than 10 times that of the Israeli medical programs, at about NIS 11,000 ($3,400) a year.

To make up for this loss, the government will subsidize universities NIS 58,000 ($18,000) a year for each additional Israeli student they earn, though this is still far less than they would receive from the canceled programs.

In less quantifiable terms, the removal of these programs also closes an important conduit for relations between Israel and the diaspora. Through these programs, thousands of American doctors – mostly Jewish, but not only – have spent considerable time in Israel, learning about it and developing deep ties to the country and its people.

Although it was not immediately clear whether his office had been previously consulted on the matter, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman said he supported the move.

“I think in this case the right decision has been made. Today, we have many ways to promote relations between Israel and the Jewish diasporaincluding for example the multiple educational programs of Masa and Taglit,” Shai said through a spokesman, referring to the vacation-oriented short trips.

“I think that in this case, it is appropriate to increase the number of places available to Israeli citizens in medical schools, rather than giving them no choice but to study abroad and perhaps not come home,” he said.

A series of national and international studies over the years have warned of a looming shortage of doctors in Israelas those reaching retirement age are not being replaced quickly enough.

According to a 2019 OECD report, close to 60% of doctors in Israel are trained abroad, well above the OECD average of 18%. This has been further restricted as Israel has limited the number of countries whose medical programs are recognized by the Council for Higher Education.

“The shortage of human resources in the health system is a national problem that has been neglected for years, and today most medical students study abroad. These places are needed for Israeli students rather than foreign students, who are not expected to work a single day in the Israeli health system,” Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said in a statement.

Closing US programs will neither come close to completely solving Israel’s looming physician shortage nor will it drastically reduce the number of Israeli medical students in programs abroad. However, Horowitz said that plans were underway to increase the number of places available in Israeli medical programs in other ways as well.

“This is part of a broader effort we are making to address the root of the problem,” the health minister said.

The shortage has generally been attributed to the inability to house medical students in hospitals, not in classrooms.

Next year, Israeli medical schools will have places for just under 1,000 new students, 70 more than the previous year.