Interview with designer Stella Jean

With a Haitian mother and an Italian father, multiculturalism runs through her veins, and her best ally to prove it is fashion. We are talking about Stella Jean, the already iconic designer who, in 2013, was baptized as ‘Giorgio Armani’s protégé’ when she was chosen by the artist to open one of his fashion shows in Milan. Now, after more than ten years of career, she has established herself as one of the most committed creators in the industry: the mixture of two cultures as opposed as her own has led her to work all over the world with women artisans from countries like Kyrgyzstan , Kenya, Peru or Syria, with the aim of shedding light on all that is rich in these countries in need.

Her humanitarian struggle encompasses various social causes, from poverty to feminism, also betting on sustainable fashion. Now, the designer has created the hottest summer collection together with Roxy, made up of bikinis, swimsuits, ponchos, jumpsuits and more garments full of that color that characterizes Stella, with a key piece: the raffia bag, made by hand by women artisans in a workshop in Madagascar. A true work of art that is worth choosing to accompany us in our most summery ‘lookazos’.

We chat with Stella Jean between vineyards in Noto, Sicily, and she tells us ‘highlights’ about her history, the collection and the top experiences she has had thanks to her career.

Why did you choose Madagascar for this collection with Roxy?

I did not choose it, Madagascar chose me. In this case, it was the ‘atelier’ who contacted me on Instagram. They knew that I worked with raffia in my collections, so they told me that they wanted to do something with this material and with color, that was sustainable and made in an ethical way, they were very excited about it. They began to show me some photos and we began to study how to work on it. It is important to trust the people you work with.

So, they sent me the first test bags and we went ahead with it, and it was not easy to get them to Italy. This taught me their determination and that they were people worth doing something with. When I started this experience, I contacted Roxy to tell them about it and they immediately said yes, we immediately started testing some materials and we got the specific certifications and everything necessary to make the bag.

doWhat is your favorite piece from the collection?

The bag, without a doubt. Although good, also the multicolored bikini and the long jumpsuit. I love. But yes, the bag will always have a place in my heart.

In 2021 you became a UN Goodwill Ambassador. What makes you so committed to social causes?

It’s part of my story. My mother is from Haiti, which is a great country with a great culture and history, but is only known for the worst reasons, like many other countries in need. It is much more sensational to talk about extreme poverty in the world and these types of issues. For me, the best thing is to make this country attractive for a good reason. For example, one possible solution is for it to become an attraction to overcome this situation, instead of continuing to talk about how poor we are.

My intention was to show the incredible richness that we have, a country really rich in culture and traditions. We are used to haute couture, to ‘glamour’, which is an elegant ‘atelier’, but the work they do in these countries is as sophisticated as in Paris, Milan or London, only it is not shown in palaces . The moment we stop referring to these countries with that unnecessary superiority, we will realize how rich it is, we will automatically begin to consider it differently.

The work that is done in countries like Haiti is as sophisticated as in Paris.

This is what will really help them, not just send them money with our charity. Altruistic actions are necessary when they are in an emergency situation, but then things have to be done in a different way: we do not help if we send people money for charity, they need to work like us. For your dignity, this is the key, it is change and it means a lot. They are valid people to work for, the moment we develop a vision that is more about equality, everything will change. Working with them is one of the ways I like to promote this type of message.

You draw inspiration from many cultures around the world. How do you translate them into fashion?

I don’t reflect them, when I meet them there is a reciprocity and an exchange of skills, so we meet, we sit at a table and I put mine there: my ‘made in Italy’ contributions, and they all their traditions and techniques. This is one of the moments in which we decide what we are going to give to the other of this culture, and then we transform it into something that has both, not in the same way because theirs is always predominant, and mine occupies 30% . It’s about knowing all cultures, reciprocity and exchange of talent.

If in 2022 we only want clothes to be beautiful, we are wrong. There is much more.

How do you imagine the women who wear your designs?

I can’t imagine them, because they can be women, men or whatever. I am unknown, I am the result of two cultures, of two colors. You don’t know where I’m going to go. People are unknown, we cannot define them, it has taken us a long time to achieve freedom to now put someone in a box again. I have no idea or a standard of who I want to wear my collection: the only thing that matters to me is that this person is aware and takes care of their clothes and what they do with them, that they don’t transform everything into a trend or a sustainable action superficially, just to look good. Because it goes further, there is much more in each garment, and at least we should be careful with that.

What message do you seek to convey through the fashion you create?



A lots of. If we continue to think in the middle of 2022 only about making beautiful collections, I think we are completely wrong. The world doesn’t need Stella Jean or others to make cute clothes. It is time to build something beautiful within something that is really good, at least that is our duty. We can make this beauty a reality thanks to the power of fashion, which is the second most influential economic force in Italy, but to do what? That we look taller or thinner? Has no sense. So if we can create something beautiful in fashion, it is our duty to do so.

Signatures are capable of bringing together thousands of people around the world in a few seconds, they are a very powerful tool to build a bridge. The thing is to put some sense into each garment. It is a very complex issue of consumerism and ethics, it is as if we talk about fire and water, they cannot exist together. Somehow we should build a bridge between these two extremes. The beauty that they show us does not mean real beauty, it always has something superficial like, without going any further, Photoshop.

What advice would you give someone who wants to be a designer?

Do not be afraid, although sometimes it will be hard. If you want to put some meaning into what you do, if it is a part of your history, of your soul, of your heart, you are taking a risk, so it is normal for it to be hard, because we are all vulnerable. If someone wants to hurt you, don’t be afraid, you are never as alone as you think. The moment you feel like you can’t take it anymore, that it’s over, the world will send you something, someone, a reason to continue. Never be afraid, always remember the story of David and Golliat: being the smallest does not mean that you are the weakest.

Color is the great protagonist of your collections. What does it mean to you?

The colors are part of the Haitian culture, that of my mother. It is a country where people react to difficulties with colors, music, fun, just the opposite. It’s a very powerful thing, it’s positivity. The moment you have to face difficulties, put on your brightest and most vibrant clothes and it will help you. Colors bring with them many other elements. When I see my clothes, I always imagine the music that goes with them. It’s a whole world and with the clothes and accessories you can even make a ‘playlist’.

You are considered Giorgio Armani’s ‘protégé’. How did your friendship with him come about?

He gave me the opportunity to start, to present my first collection in Milan officially in 2013, at ‘Milano Donna Moda’ and that’s how I started, even though I had won the ‘Who is on next’ contest in 2011. He he never considered anything beyond meritocracy, he never thought about where he was from, what country he came from. It was all on his own merits.

There are many Hollywood stars who wear your designs on the most important dates. For example, Julia Roberts in Cannes. What is it like to work with them?

I am always surprised. I remember the first time, one morning, many years ago, I woke up and saw a Rihanna ‘look’ in the White House and it seemed so incredible that I thought it was a joke, because it was her, with the president of the United States… No I believed it. I always appreciate the support, especially independent brands like mine. It is very important for us.

What are your next projects?

This collection with Roxy. I am going to take the worst and the best part of both Italy and Asia, which are two very superstitious cultures, raising superstition to the nth degree. But I can not say more, ‘facta non verba’ (first the facts and then the words).

