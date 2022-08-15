Incredible! Johnny Depp will direct movies again | THE UNIVERSAL

Johnny Depp will direct a new film, titled “Modigliani”, 25 years after shooting “The Brave”, the specialized medium The Hollywood Reporter advanced on Monday.

The film, which will start shooting in Europe next spring, is co-produced by Al Pacino and its cast has not yet been revealed. Read here: Johnny Depp will not return to Pirates of the Caribbean

The plot of the film, based on the play by Dennis McIntyre, recounts the turbulence in the life of the artist Amedeo Modigliani during the second decade of the 20th century until he became a legend of Italian painting and sculpture.