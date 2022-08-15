Incredible! Johnny Depp will direct movies again | THE UNIVERSAL
Johnny Depp will direct a new film, titled “Modigliani”, 25 years after shooting “The Brave”, the specialized medium The Hollywood Reporter advanced on Monday.
The film, which will start shooting in Europe next spring, is co-produced by Al Pacino and its cast has not yet been revealed. Read here: Johnny Depp will not return to Pirates of the Caribbean
The plot of the film, based on the play by Dennis McIntyre, recounts the turbulence in the life of the artist Amedeo Modigliani during the second decade of the 20th century until he became a legend of Italian painting and sculpture.
Modigliani’s life had great difficulties, but also an ultimate triumph. This is a universally human story that all viewers can relate to.”
Johnny Depp, actor.
“Modigliani’s life had great difficulties, but also a final triumph. This is a universally human story that all viewers can relate to,” Depp revealed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It may interest you: Johnny Depp releases a rock album and embarks on a musical tour
The original stage play will be adapted by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski and will reunite in the production Al Pacino and the Iranian Barry Navidi, a duo who worked together in films with remarkable reception by critics such as “The Merchand of Venice” (2004) and “Wilde Salomé” (2011).
Produced for IN.2, the European branch of Infinitum Nihil, the production company owned by Depp, marks the actor’s return behind the scenes after his debut with “The Brave” (1997), a project in which he directed Marlon Brando and in which Depp also acted. Also read: Johnny Depp will be in the pants of Louis XV, as ‘The well-loved King’
In addition to this project, last July it was learned that the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” returned to acting three years after the film “Minamata” to play King Louis XV in the historical drama “Jeanne du Barry”, directed by the French Maiwenn Le Besco.
For his part, the interpreter was sentenced to pay 2 million due to statements by his lawyer, Adam Waldman, in which he accused Heard of having fabricated a “hoax”.
Depp seeks to return to professional normality after the media trial that pitted him against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, and in which a jury determined that she had defamed the actor in an opinion column published in The Washington Post newspaper in the who claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence.
The court found that three of Heard’s claims in this article were false, made with “actual malice” and required her to compensate Depp $10 million in damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. Read: Amber Heard seeks to annul verdict in favor of Johnny Depp
For his part, the interpreter was sentenced to pay 2 million due to statements by his lawyer, Adam Waldman, in which he accused Heard of having fabricated a “hoax”.
Now, the actor from “Sweeney Todd” seems to have found shelter in European productions and with “Modigliani” he is once again involved in a film without appearing directly on stage, as he did in “Hugo” (2011) and “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan” (2020), in which he was in charge of production.