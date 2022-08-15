In “Jurassic World”, Chris Pratt made many more millions than Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce DallasHoward has confessed that he has been a victim of gender gap within the cinema, since since he signed his contract to be part of the successful trilogy “Jurassic World”, eight years ago, he knew that he would earn much less than his co-star, the actor Chris Pratt.

“TMZ” had access to reports from 2018, which reflected that Chris Pratt had been paid $10 million for giving life to Owen Grady, a specialist in the study of velociraptor behavior, while Dallas Howard who played Claire Dearing, got only 8 million dollars, for filming the second part of the saga, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”.



Photo: IMDb

The 41-year-old actress acknowledged, in an interview with “Insider”, that since negotiations began to be part of the cast, she found herself at a great disadvantage compared to her co-star: “Unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and your agreements are closed”.

However, at that time, the 43-year-old actor was better known than Bryce, since at that time he had already starred in the superhero film “Guardians of the Galaxy”, but Dallas Howard has not been upset with Pratt for the differences between the gains from one and the other, instead, she confessed to feeling grateful to him, what is the reason?

Bryce indicated that, although neither of them could advocate that the payments for their performance be equal to the actor’s earnings, Pratt intervened so that in contracts that were not related to the film production company, such as that his image was used by amusement parks or other similar businesses, Dallas Howard was paid the same amount as him.

In fact, the actress assured that both made the promise that Pratt would be involved in the negotiation of each of those contracts to ensure that Bryce would receive the payment he deserved. For all this, the interpreter assured that she adores her co-star, since she has earned much more money from the business related to the tapes than she did for her work in the trilogy.

