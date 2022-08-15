Andre-Pierre Gignacstriker for Tigres, interviewed Franco Escamilla in ‘Tirando Bola’ and praised the talent of Rogelio Funes Mori confessing that he would have liked to play with him.

Both soccer players joined Liga MX in 2015 to reinforce Tigres and scratched respectively.

“That they value their players amateur scratched because they have a great player, he is the best scorer in history, he does not have the same abilities as Suazo, he was not the same player; Rogelio is a scorer, the other was a number 10 who did everything, so you can’t compare those styles of players.

“But Rogelio deserves much more respect, really, that they value a little more having a player like that… I would have loved to play with him.”

Although it doesn’t seem like it, the player keeps a close eye on his rival team, The gangand highlighted the signings that came to reinforce Rayados this Apertura 2022.

“Furch or Funes Mori because they are pivots, although I like it, it is that they bought (Rayados) almost the three best forwards in the League. Berterame is very fast and deep, Aguirre handles his left foot very well”.

The Frenchman also shared his Liga MX Ideal XI that was armed with: Nahuel Guzman, Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Luis Quiñones and Florian Thauvin from Tigres; Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch from Atlas; César Montes de Rayados, Israel Reyes de Puebla and Omar Campos de Santos.

