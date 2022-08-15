‘I never’, Netflix series: Deacon Phillippe, son of Reese Witherspoon and his role as Parker | Entertainment Cinema and Series

This is Deacon Phillippe, the 18-year-old. One of the two children that Witherspoon had with fellow actor Ryan Phillippe in the 6 years they were married.

But it was thanks to his mother that Deacon Phillippe landed a role in Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’, a comedy about the transition to adulthood of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

Reese Witherspoon landed her son a role in Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

Speaking to Variety on August 12, 2022, the series’ executive producer, Mindy Kaling, recounted how Witherspoon’s son was cast as Parker.

Kaling commented that she is a great friend of Witherspoon and that the actress had told her at one point that her son was interested in starting his acting career, so she immediately thought of a role that would suit him.

“We were planning the season and there was this role that seemed like it would be perfect for Deacon. He’s obviously very talented and he’s very good looking, so we thought he would be very good (in the role) and he was very excited to come in and do it.”

The producer also praised the young actor for joining the cast and that thanks to his personality and humor he was perfect for the role of Parker.

He also said that despite the fact that it was the first time he had acted, he did it like a professional and came to the set committed and prepared to play a great role.

“He is a very humble boy and just wants to learn. He has also been raised by two very successful actors. He is not suspicious or anything, he came with an open mind and was very excited”.

Who does Reese Witherspoon’s son play in ‘Never Have I Ever’, Netflix series?

For the third season, Devi continues to deal with the teenage pressures of going to school, partying, maintaining her relationship, and family drama.

Season three introduces new characters and among them is Des (Anirudh Pisharody), Devi’s new romantic interest who attends a prestigious private school.