How to watch the show LIVE?

Good news for fans of BLACKPINK! The famous K-POP girl group was confirmed this Monday to be part of the MTV VMAs that will take place on August 28.

The show will be filled with great artists who are icons of the medium, such as Anitta, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and J Balvin, but this list is now added BLACKPINK.

In 2020, the music band became the first K-POP girl group to earn a VMA when they won Song of the Summer with ‘How You Like That,’ and now they’re going for more with their stage set for the event. the last weekend of August.

The young stars will make their debut at the awards show, and will have the opportunity to give their first performance in the United States with the pre-release single called ‘Pink Venom’.

How to watch BLACKPINK’s performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The event will be broadcast on television by MTV (602 on MovistarTV, 80 ClaroTV, 264 DirecTV), and the start time is at 7:00 pm, according to Peruvian time.

Who are the most nominated artists for the MTV VMAs 2022?

The singers headlining the show are Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, with seven nominations each. There is also Doja Cat and Harry Styles, with six, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, with five.