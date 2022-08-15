Thinking of giving your Roblox character a makeover? Well, one of the best ways to do it is by changing our hairstyle, especially when there are 50 free options. Here is everything you need to know about how to get free hairstyles on Roblox.

When starting a new account on Roblox our avatar is relatively simple. It usually needs a little bit of TLC through customization. Because of this, what many will do is go directly to the store and try to buy new clothes or hairstyles. Unfortunately, the vast majority of them cost Robux and it’s quite frustrating for those who don’t have any yet, but want to look different.

However, we have good news because there are more than 50 different free options to choose hairstyles in Roblox. These come in different shapes, colors, and styles, allowing us to customize our character on Roblox.

Roblox Corporation / Indies Customizing our avatar in Roblox is easier than we think

How to get free hairstyles in Roblox

Getting free hairstyles on Roblox is so much easier than trying to find codes or uploading files created by other people. It all depends on the platform we are playing on.

How to get it on PC

To get free hairstyles in Roblox on PC we must carry out the following steps:

Let’s go to the Roblox home page We click on the store We are looking for “hair” Select the “relevance” dropdown box We order by price (lowest to highest) We click on “get”

How to get it on Xbox

Let’s go to the main menu We click on the avatar and go to the store We headed to the body section We click on the hair We set the price to 0 We click on “get”

The best hairstyles in Roblox

Of all those available, we bring you our favorites: