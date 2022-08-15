If you use Google Chrome on your Android mobile, you should disable its autocomplete function: we explain why and how to do it.

Without a doubt, the most used mobile web browser is Google Chrome, in part because it already comes pre-installed on the vast majority of Android smartphones and partly for the large number of functions that it has.

But one of the great handicaps of the Google browser is that it doesn’t protect your privacy, or at least not like alternatives like Mozilla Firefox or Brave do and, for this reason, today we come to tell you why you should disable Google Chrome autocomplete and how you can do it.

Why is it recommended to disable Google Chrome autocomplete on your mobile?

Google Chrome autocomplete option is really comfortable when surfing the Internetbut at the same time it puts your privacy at risk, since it can be used by criminals to access your personal data saved in Google account.

To do this, cybercriminals do not show all the data that they are going to request during the autocomplete on the fraudulent website, and thus, it is likely that you will see that the website requests data such as your email address, password or your card details (both are encrypted), but there is other data that they stay out of the part of the web page that you can see.

In this way, you can reach give private data to malicious programmers without realizing itwhich is why we recommend that you disable autocomplete in Google Chrome and that fill in the fields by hand so that you do not cover hidden fields.

This hidden feature in Chrome reduces the CPU consumption of the browser and helps you save battery

How to disable Google Chrome autocomplete on your Android mobile

The autocomplete option usually comes enabled by default in Google Chrome for Android and when you fill out a form for the first time, the big G’s web browser gives you the option to save your data for fill these fields automatically in future forms. At this point, you can tell Chrome that do not save the databut our recommendation is that you disable the autocomplete system so that it does not appear again.

So for disable Google Chrome autocomplete on your Android phone You just have to follow these simple steps:

Open the Google Chrome app on your Android smartphone

Click on the three vertical dots button which is located in the upper right corner

which is located in the upper right corner Enter the section Setting

inside section Basic configuration click on the button passwords

click on the button Turn off the options save passwords and Sign in automatically by clicking on the switch that appears to the right of each of them

and by clicking on the switch that appears to the right of each of them Click on the button Behind to return to the previous menu

to return to the previous menu Now enter the section directions and more

disable the option Save and autocomplete addresses

Once this is done, Chrome will no longer be able to save sensitive data such as passwords, addresses, and payment methods, but you still have the data you have stored so far saved.

For this reason it is also recommended delete all this datasomething you can do as follows: