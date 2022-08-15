How is Catherine Zeta-Jones’s relationship with Renée Zellweger today

Usually when two Hollywood stars work together, it’s not long before unsubstantiated reports of off-camera fights surface. Correction, whenever two A-list women work together, the tabloid trope of scheming and treacherous rivals only applies to people on the XX chromosome, rarely XY.

Yet somehow Renée Zellweger Y Catherine Zeta-Jones managed to escape fabricated catfight rumors when they filmed “Chicago” in 2001. Perhaps the tabloids were too busy with follow-up stories of the divorce from Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

Or maybe it’s because Zellweger Y Zeta-Jones they were bona fide cronies from the start. According to IMDb, Zellweger she played the scheming Roxanne “Roxie” Hart, and Zeta-Jones played nightclub singer-turned-murderer Velma Kelly.

The film was a great success. She won six Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Zeta-Jonesand was nominated for seven others, including Best Leading Actress for Zellweger.

“Chicago” director Rob Marshall told Guardian that the contrasting abilities of the two women complemented each other perfectly.

Zeta-Jones she had danced professionally for years in the UK, so despite being pregnant during filming, she had her hoofs under control. Nevertheless, Zeta-Jones she was not recognized for her singing talent.

Meanwhile, “RZ can carry a tune, but he clearly can’t dance,” opined one fan of the film.

Zellweger admitted that she was immediately fascinated when she saw Zeta-Jones for the first time. “Sitting there in the room and looking at katherine“, said. “[Era] the magic of that, the literal magic of that.” So, how is the relationship of Renée Zellweger Y Catherine Zeta-Jones today?

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger are the best friends in Hollywood

Renée Zellweger Y Catherine Zeta-Jones they became immediate friends when they worked on “Chicago”. Zellweger praised Zeta-Jones in his breathy 2003 Golden Globes speech.

“[Gracias] Harvey Weinstein. The tough guy on the playground with the biggest heart,” he began to rapturous applause. Well, that definitely didn’t age well, but at least it could only get better from then on.”katherine beauty”, decreed Zellweger. “The laughter and listening to you every day, and being close to you, being in your happiness in that way. It was a great joy,” she concluded.

Unlike many others, the ratio of Zeta-Jones Y Zellweger has stood the test of time.

When the two actresses met on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in 2020, it had been 17 years since they had worked together. However, according to People, Zellweger and Zeta-Jones they “sweetly hugged” each other before catching up and chatting like best friends.

Later at night, Zellweger took the stage to give an acceptance speech after winning for her role in “Judy.”

Thankfully, Weinstein was not mentioned this time around, but he gave support to his fellow actresses.

“They have taught me a lot along the way. And I am very grateful to them, especially my sisters,” she said. Zellweger. Zeta-Jones continued to spread the love after the awards. “Wishing to congratulate my dear friend Renee for all your success with ‘Judy’. It’s been amazing seeing you!” she posted on Instagram (via Hello!).

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger faced adversity

Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones they became friends after a twist of fate in Hollywood. While they were working on the movie ‘Chicago‘, forged a close bond that continues to this day.

However, they hardly got a chance to collaborate in front of the camera. According to CNNinitially it was considered Jennifer Aniston for the role of Roxiethe part that Zellweger finally landed. Zeta-Jones and Aniston they just don’t have the same friendship ring as Zeta-Jones Y Zellweger. maybe it’s a thing Z.

Or maybe it’s because the two actresses have faced similar adversity. Zeta-Jones and Zellweger have revealed details of their struggles in life, and both have taken extended breaks from acting.

Zeta-Jones has spoken openly about diagnosis of bipolar II disorder and his battles with mental illness.

“This is a disorder that affects millions of people, and I am one of them,” she told People. “There is no need to suffer in silence, and there is no shame in seeking help.”

In the meantime, Zellweger he has battled his own dark demons. She decided to take a break from Hollywood and work on his mental health after suffering bouts of depression. “She wasn’t healthy,” she told vulture.

“I wasn’t taking care of myself. It was the bottom of my priority list.” Zellweger admitted to feeling particularly sad after tabloids began dissecting her appearance and speculating that she had undergone plastic surgery. “Nothing like international humiliation to correct your perspective! Clarify what’s important to you,” she said.