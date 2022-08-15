How is Benjamin Galindo? This is what it looks like 2 years after the stroke

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City





On May 31, 2020, Mexican soccer was shaken by the news that Benjamin Galindo was hospitalized in an emergency for stroke being in the city of Guadalajara, where he was quarantined due to the then emerging COVID-19 pandemic. Two years away, the Master looks recovered and reappeared in an interview.

This is what Benjamin Galindo looks like after a stroke

Chatting with journalist Javier Alarcón, Galindo Marentes surprised with his lucidity when talking about his time as a soccer player in clubs such as Guadalajara, Tampico Madero, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul, in addition to being very aware of the present of the Mexican National Team heading to Qatar 2022.

“Mexico can have a good World Cup if everyone gets their act together, we have great players despite not having a spectacular style of play. There is raw material, we are not so bad, we have the quality for a good World Cup,” said the former player. .

Master Galindo is hurt by the present of Chivas

Fully identified with the Flock because as a footballer he spent most of his career with them between 1986 and 1994, in addition to playing his last year as a professional there (2000-2001), and being their coach in two periods, Maestro Galindo stated that these Chivas lack leaders on the field to get out of the crisis.

“It hurts a lot to see them like this because the fans are upset by the results, but winning two or three games in a row they will gain confidence to be protagonists as they always were before (…) What I see is that there is no full-fledged team game, with a lack of understanding in its lines and the lack of leadership,” he said.

​Who was the soccer player who “enchanted” Galindo?

Showing off his good memory and his recovery from the stroke a couple of years ago, whoever was world cup for Mexico in 1994 He confessed that one of his teammates in that National Team was the player he liked to see on the field the most.