her grandmother made her go through an embarrassing moment

Selena Gomez, singer who just turned 30 and who has been surrounded by success, especially in her professional lifepremiered the second season of his series ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

The multifaceted artist continues to give what to talk about due to the impressive talent that she has shown to have since she was so young; literally her life in entertainment started when I was a girl in the series ‘Barney and his friends’.

And it is that after so many bad things that he has had to go through, in his health, in his profession and in his love life, now the artist has shown to be in one of her best moments where she sees herself free and enjoying each of her projects, including those she carries out with her beauty company.

As a thank you, Selena shared a story on her Instagram where she expressed love for her fans:

“Thank you guys so much for all the birthday love. This year my biggest wish is donations to the Rare Impact Fund to support mental health. Together we can reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to resources; I love you guys so much”, she commented adding a ‘link’ for donations.

However, while this was happening and his social networks were filled with wonderful messages from friends and followers, Selena lived an embarrassing moment with her grandmother in a video posted on TikTokwhere, although he has always tried to keep his private life away from the press, his “nana”, as he calls her, He spoke to millions of people about his current relationship status.

It all happened while the singer was putting on makeup and her grandmother asks her in the distance: “How did you end up with that boy?” a question that took Gomez by surprise, who had a rather funny reaction, because she could not help but laugh at the question while recording and with her eyes she showed how surprised she was. “I’ll tell you in a second”, was the answer she gave to the question, letting it be known that he would not talk about that in front of the cameras.

Of course, his fans took everything in a funny way and quickly filled the social network with messages asking him to tell the full story “What boy?”; finish what?”; “Grandma giving us gossip” are some of the most viral comments on the producer’s TikTok.

In fact, many assured that they were talking about Nat Wolff, with whom he has been seen on some outings. However, she Selena has not spoken about it, she only published the funny video accompanied by the text: “I have no words”, without saying anything about it.

The truth is, Her fans know that it is very difficult for her to open her heart and tell her love situations. Above all, for having gone through a difficult situation with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, with whom many of her fans will definitely talk about him all their lives and also about the Canadian The Weeknd, with whom she had an affair a few years ago.

