have lunch alone, goodbye closer

The transfer market summer currently underway could be enriched by a new important chapter if the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. The Portuguese champion has skipped the preparation and the Asian tour with the rest of the team officially for personal reasons but in the meantime his agent, the agent Jorge Mendes, was already taking steps to find him a new accommodation as he is unhappy with not being able to play in the Champions League. in the season that has just begun.

According to what has been revealed by the British press, Ronaldo would be increasingly isolated from the rest of his teammates in Manchester and would even have been spotted while having lunch alone at the club canteen. The attitude of the former Juventus player in the past few weeks has not been appreciated and in addition his performance on the pitch has been decidedly below expectations especially if we consider the two consecutive defeats remedied in the league before against Brighton for 2 to 1 on his debut at Old Trafford and then against Brentford, returning home at the end of a disastrous 4-0 in the first half.

The separation between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United it seems more and more clear-cut and irremediable in this August of transfer market summer. The coach Ten Hag had always defended him by declaring that he wanted to bet on him also for this season given the contract still valid until June 2023. According to the most recent rumors, however, even the Dutch coach would have discharged him by letting the top management of the club know not to want to despair in case of farewell of the Lusitanian. In the meantime, the future of CR7 remains completely uncertain especially if we consider that neither Inter nor Milan wanted to negotiate to sign him despite the player being offered by his agent Mendes to the representatives of the Milanese. In Spain, Atletico Madrid fans expressed all their disappointment in the event of Ronaldo’s arrival and Real Madrid patron Florentino Perez ruled out the possibility of a return to the capital, considering the player too old to be able to bet on him again.

