‘Gasparín’, will return to the screen with a live-action series

The streaming service Peacock is developing a live-action series of Gasparín, the friendly ghost, which will be written and produced by Kai Yu Wu -creator of The Ghost Bride-, who will tell a story about the origins of the character and explore what it means to be alive, published Deadline.

According to the portal, the program could be focused on a family that arrives in the town of Eternal Falls, to whom this infant ghost will appear, who will be involved in an adventure that will lead him to discover dark secrets that have been buried for more 100 years old.

The series will be produced by a division of Universal Studios and DreamWorks Animation, according to fuedefoco.com.mx.

According to Variety it will be a horror and adventure series that imagines the origin of Gasparín.

This was a character created by children’s writers Seymour Reit and Joe Oriolo in the 1930s, who sold the rights to the production company Famous Studios and in 1952 the publisher Harvey Comics bought them to publish comics of the then little-known ghost, of according to avant-garde

In 1995 Universal Pictures created a live-action film directed by Brad Silberling and produced by Steven Spielberg, starring Christina Ricci, the girl who was madly in love with the ghost.