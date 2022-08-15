From oatmeal to fish: this is what Sylvester Stallone eats in a day

Sylvester Stallone has become popular thanks to his different and iconic screen roles, in which he always stood out because of his physical attractiveness, and this time he decided to give details about his eating routines.

At 76 years of age, the American actor Sylvester Stallone He continues to show that he has an enviable physique, and it has all been thanks to his ability to develop and maintain his muscles. Following a strict balanced diet, which is accompanied by a strong exercise routine, this interpreter is an example of perseverance not only for Hollywood but for the entire world.

According to what was issued by the portal steelsupplements, the body of the interpreter of Rocky reliant on many nutrients, and still working to discover a new way to pack more muscle with less weight in your exercise routine.

In an interview published on the same aforementioned portal, Sylvester Stallone he confessed that he was on a very high-protein diet, which did not provide him with physical energy. So were his words:

“During my period I would only eat very small portions of oatmeal cookies made with brown rice and up to 25 cups of coffee a day with honey and a couple of tuna balls. Sounds amazing right? At that point, my body fat dropped to 2.9, which is a really dangerous level. I may have looked pretty good on the outside, but on the inside it was a very dangerous thing to do.”

Although the diet Sylvester Stallone He is still very rigid, the truth is that now he does allow himself some “cheat” days, where he can eat whatever his body wants.

For before your breakfast, Stallone opt for a glass of liquid aminos; At her first meal of the day she decides on 3 egg whites, half an egg yolk, Irish oatmeal, toasted rye bread, fresh papaya, a handful of fruit like figs. For lunch, opt for butternut squash, skinless roast chicken, salad, figs or berries. And finally, for dinner he usually eats a salad, grilled fish, high-fiber toast, and sometimes veal.