From Let me out, to Nope!

On Thursday, August 18, it opens in Spanish cinemas nope!the new movie jordan peelea director who in recent years has carved out a significant niche for itself in the Hollywood film industry. With only 3 films (and two series that I won’t mention here, but of which I highlight lovecraft territory), the filmmaker has shown us that with a passion for cinema, many things can be done well.

3. We

the best of us is Lupita Nyong’o, and it is that Jordan Peele also knows how to direct his interpreters very well. Unfortunately, he is one rung below Let Me Out, and a long way from Nope! Not so much because it’s a bad movieas if to leave all its appeal to a visual allegory about the darkest aspects of our adaptation to the society that fails in its final stretch.

Jordan Peele debuted with a brilliant Let me out

2. Let me out

Let Me Out was a brutal first feature by Jordan Peele, a horror film in which the fight against racism is its best weapon. However, it is not the only thing that works: the brilliant prologue, and the satire that follows in the 103 minutes that this tape lasts They are an example of a director with high doses of personality, and the ability to fight hate with a camera. And yes, he came at the most appropriate moment, with a movement like the Black Lives Matter on the rise.

1. Nope!

Jordan Peele’s latest movie is as divisive as I expected: moving away from the purest horror, and approaching the science fiction classics of the past, it has a lot of steven spielberg and of M.Night Shyamalan. So how can this be the filmmaker’s best film? Because he knows how to use his tools to perfection, including the best claim of his entire career, without the need for everything to revolve around it. Also, aliens fans missed a work as strange and absorbing as thisand although it has been slow to arrive, it has done so surprisingly.