Fortune, career and other facts you didn’t know about Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is in long tablecloths for the celebration of his 50th birthday. This year is different because his life took an unexpected turn when reconciling and marrying the love of his life, Jennifer Lopez-Affleck, to whom he was initially engaged almost 20 years ago.

Affleck is one of the most recognized, requested and highest paid in Hollywood. He has been active for more than 30 years, participating in great productions worthy of Oscar awards such as Shakespeare in Love Y argusthe latter as best film being him the director, producer and protagonist along with Bryan Craston.

Then we leave you with some curious facts and details of his actor’s fortune.

Born in 1972 in Berkeley, California

Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt He was born on August 13, 1972 in the Californian city of Berkeley. According to thrillerthe actor was named after a Hungarian survivor of the Holocaust and who was a friend of his family.

His mother, a teacher trained in Harvard, supported and pushed him to become an artist since he was a child. At the age of 12 he formally debuted as an actor in The Voyage of the Mimi.

For his part, his father was a janitor at the same Ivy League institution. This work served as inspiration for the revelation character of Matt Damon in the film Good Will Hunting.

Matt Damon owes him his foray as an actor

It is known that Ben and Matt Damon They are best friends; their relationship dates back to when they were kids and neighbors in the same Berkeley neighborhood.

When Ben was making his first attempts as a movie actor, he introduced him to his agent which allowed Matt to facilitate his opportunities in the industry.

As teenagers, Ben and Matt were extras together on Field Of Dreams.

Jennifer Lopez wrote him a song

While they were the couple of the moment in the early two thousand, JLo wrote the song Dear Ben in which he declared his devotion and deep love. At the same time, Ben starred in the music video for the famous single Jenny From The Block from 2002; both songs came off the album This Is Me…Then.

During those years they were the most mediatic couple in Hollywood until they broke up in 2004.

He dedicated a message to JLo in a newspaper

Ben dedicated a tender message to her in 2002, when she was still married to the dancer Chris Judd. It was not until November of the same year that they got engaged.

“You have shown kindness, dedication, diligence, humility, grace of spirit, beauty in courage, great empathy, amazing talent, real poise and true grace. “I wish I had the chance to be in all of your movies… With love, respect and gratitude, Ben Affleck.”

The message was posted on hollywoodreporter after Jennifer was named female star of the year in ShoWest.

He has acted in more than 60 films

His debut in movies was in 1981, while on television it was in 1984. Since then the number of movies stands at more than 60.

Among the most important titles stand out Armageddon, Shakespeare in Love, Pearl Harbor, Daredevil, argus, gone girl, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, The Last Duel and it was recently revealed that he will return to his role as Batman in Aquaman 2.

Speak fluent Spanish

Ben’s talents include his easy learning of Spanish. He studied the language at the University of Vermont, but became familiar with it when he was a high school student at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School.

when it premiered batman v superman at the National Auditorium, Mexico City, he appeared before his fans, with his co-stars, speaking Spanish.

“Hello Mexico! How are you? We speak Spanish in Los Angeles because it is part of Mexico,” he said when introducing himself.

For his part, he presented his film The Last Duel in interview with Wake up America. During the talk she spoke entirely in Spanish.

Fortune and annual salaries

The actor has a fortune valued at $150 million dollars, obtained mostly from acting, producing and his foray as a screenwriter for movies.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that he earned his highest salary in 2003 with the movie Paycheck, where he earned $15 million before bonuses. backend.

During his long career he has used his fortune to help charitable causes such as Feeding America and the Eastern Congo Initiative.

He has also directed much of his fortune into real estate. while he was married to Jennifer Garner, Ben bought a $17.5 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles Pacific Palisadeswhich he sold in 2018 for $32 million.

Following the sale of this house and their divorce, Affleck bought another house in the same neighborhood for $19 million. A few days ago, the Wall Street Journal revealed that this property was put up for sale for $30 million.