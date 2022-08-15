films that are already on their way to awards

For months there have been movies that could be the favorites of critics and voters of the biggest awards of the year such as the Bafta and Oscarand the announcement of the programming of the festivals of Venice and Toronto clarified the panorama.

Approximately 60 percent of the candidates for the biggest awards graduate from competitions with a global impact, including those mentioned, as well as Cannes and Sundance.

Here is a list of the films that we must not lose sight of because they are already contenders.

VENICE

Tar

It is Todd Phillips’ narrative of a renowned conductor, Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), who, after carving out a career as a virtuoso, becomes the first woman to be hired as the conductor of a popular German orchestra.

The whale

Brendan Fraser has generated buzz by portraying a 600-pound man who abandoned his daughter and tries to reconnect with her after running off with his gay lover. Darren Aronofsky is the creator of this film where he talks about how the protagonist found his refuge from pain and guilt in food.

Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and starring Daniel Giménez Cacho, it exposes the reasoning of a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns to his country with the hope of rediscovering his identity and his roots and encounters a very harsh reality.

white noise

Noah Baumbach’s feature film, which opens the festival, looks at Hitler studies professor Jack (Adam Driver)’s reaction to a train accident in his town and the after-effects it has, including on his family.

the are

After the success of The Father, which gave Anthony Hopkins his second Oscar, the French Florian Zeller returns with the second part of the trilogy, where the center of the narrative is the son, played by Hugh Jackman. There is much expectation for the results.

TORONTO

The fabelmans

Steven Spielberg brought together Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen to tell, in an autobiographical way, how he faced his reality at the age of 18, in a Jewish family living in Arizona after World War II.

A jazz man’s blues

Tyler Perry directs this creation about a district attorney who, in the late 1980s, receives an elderly woman’s request to investigate a murder that occurred 40 years ago, and as she does so, she discovers that it is linked to her family. films

The greatest beer run ever

After the unusual success he had with Green book. A story of friendship, Peter Farrelly returns with a drama starring Zach Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray, set in the late 1960s.

Women Talking

Produced by Brad Pitt, directed and written by Sarah Polley, this narrative deals with the secret meeting of eight Mennonite women who want to do something to stop the constant sexual violations of the men in their community under the pretext that they are the demons who come to clean up your sins.

the woman king

Maria Bello and Dana Stevens conceived this story inspired by the Dahoney Amazonian community and their General Nanisca (Viola Davis), who fights for the honor of women. The actress was completely transformed and all the awards are anticipated for her.

SAINT SEBASTIAN

Cha cha real smooth, dancing for life

Movie and screenplay: Cooper Raiff

Winner of the audience award, this comedy written and directed by Cooper Raiff, will be promoted by Apple TV + to contend for awards, following in the footsteps of CODA: Signs of the Heart.

Navalny

Documentary film

Directed by Daniel Roher, this production focuses on the persecution and imprisonment in Russia of the political opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and was one of the best rated by critics and users in the contest, in addition to being awarded by the audience.

CANNES

Decision to leave

From Korean director Park Chan-wook, it is the story of an indifferent detective who investigates a murder case on a mountain and is interested in what happened until he meets the widow and everything turns suspicious.

Top Gun: Maverick

In this feature film about Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) the weight of the great box office and the good critics has fallen on the making of director Joseph Kosinski… They say that the revenge comes with the theme of Lady Gaga, Hold my hand. films

Juan Carlos García I Reform Agency

