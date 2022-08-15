exhibition in Pontedera on the relationship with music

The exhibition, open until October at the Piaggio museum, pays homage to the link between the Vespa and music. Six scooters present, but not only: vinyls, guitars signed by the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and Pink Floyd, as well as some memorabilia branded by the father of pop-art Andy Warhol

Vespa and music: a special union that began in the 1960s. Even today, the Made in Italy scooter par excellence, continues to appear in numerous videos by contemporary artists. Not only, Quadrophenia by the Who and the musical Absolute Beginners by Julien Temple with David Bowie and Patsy Kensit, also current songs like Live all lives by Elisa and Carl Brave from 2019, Mamacita of the Black Eyed Peas of 2020 or Who’s in Your Head by the Jonas Brothers of 2021. Leading songs of the Vespa Sounds Cool, the exhibition scheduled at the Tuscan museum until next October, designed to best celebrate the 76 candles that the scooter blew out on 23 April. And for those who cannot go, do not worry: just take a virtual tour on the official website of the Piaggio Museum.

Justin Bieber x Vespa – Recently the Canadian artist Justin Bieber collaborated with the Pontedera brand on the creation of a total white Vespa Sprint. “A choice reached with the pop star – said Marco Lambri, head of the Piaggio Style Center – Bieber chose this model because it is the most representative of the brand’s youth range. The choice of monochrome is entirely by the artist, he wanted purity, lightness to be expressed, while the flames on a white background represent passion and warmth. All the details on this Vespa are colored white, even the most unexpected ones ”.

From the 150 by Domenico Modugno, to the 125 “punk” by Canestrini – Eyes on the 1959 Vespa 150 of “Mr. Volare ”Domenico Modugno, the year of his triumph at the Sanremo Festival with It’s raining (bye bye child) paired with Johnny Dorelli. “The scooter par excellence that represented post-war Italy, the values ​​of the sun, joy and music, the perfect essence of Italianness – adds Lambri – with this model, Vespa has become a symbol of freedom and glory” . Also from 1959, the Vespa 125 painted by Mauro Canestrini, with an ante litteram punk style. “A Vespa representing the rebellion of the time, real paintings with provocative phrases and decontextualized accessories – continues the head of the Style Center – this to underline a moment of great rebellion and revolution like the punk movement, where people did scooter, modifying it with these reasons. And our brand has these values ​​in its DNA ”.

The 50 Special of Lunapop – The 160 GS from 1964, from the Sidecar Museum. “Born in a period of pure psychedelia, of a rock that was becoming more and more important in the late sixties and looked to new worlds – explains Lambri – also from a technological point of view, those instruments that were used for music, such as in the concept album Quadrophenia of the Who of 1973 “. Finally, the Vespa Elettrica of 2019 and the 50 Special of the song of the same name by Lunapop. “That Vespa is the flag of emancipation, of youthful freedom, carefree guys who could explore the world – comments Lambri – a Vespa also driven by girls and sweethearts, which united everyone. There were also plastic elements of the body that were a little contrasting, novelties perceived by the generations of the time ”.

The Vespa Elettrica and the other accessories on display – The Vespa Elettrica, which arrived on the market three years ago, “is silent by definition, it seems a contradiction within music but it is not – concludes Lambri – because it has electronic technology that allows you to listen to all the sounds and noises that occur around you. to us while we are traveling “.

Andy Warhol’s private collection to round off with a flourish – Finally, some objects from the private collection of the father of pop-art Andy Warhol stand out, collected by Eugenio Falcioni, founder of the Milanese “EF Arte”, who collaborates with museums, foundations and companies all over the world in the organization of art exhibitions and installations. modern and contemporary. And here, beautiful, are the guitars of music giants such as Rolling Stones, Beatles and Pink Floyd, autographed by the members of the band and by Warhol himself. But not only that, the covers and vinyls curated by the pop-art artist also hang on the wall.