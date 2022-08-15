Ex-husband of Britney Spears is convicted of trespassing!

Britney Spears’ ex-husband was found guilty of trespassing after breaking into the singer’s home in the middle of their wedding

According to the Associated Press, the ex-husband of Britney SpearsJason Allen Alexander has been found guilty of breaking and entering and assault after he tried to break into the singer’s wedding last June. Alexander was sentenced to 64 days in prison he had already served and prosecutors dropped a stalking charge and a misdemeanor vandalism charge he also faced.

Alexander was a childhood friend of Britney Spears in Louisiana, and was briefly married to her in 2004 after the two eloped to Las Vegas. However, the marriage was annulled 55 hours after its celebration.

How did the crime occur?

On June 8, Alexander entered the house of Britney Spears in Thousand Oaks, Calif. while the singer was preparing to marry Sam Asghari. The crimes could not be denied since Alexander himself broadcast live from his Instagram account the moment he was inside the property. “She is my first wife, my only wife. I am her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

A sheriff’s deputy testified that he found a folding box cutter in Alexander’s possession. While prosecutors testified that Alexander refused to leave the property and punched a security guard who tried to remove him.

the lawyer of Spears, Mathew Rosenghart, he had previously told EW that “I would aggressively pursue all appropriate charges” against Alexander.

