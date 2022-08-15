Enzo Ferrari, on 14 August 1988 the death of the Drake

A unique character in the history of Italy capable of looking to the future like no other. As if time had stopped after his death on 14 August 1988, the memory of Enzo Ferrari runs stronger and stronger in the memory of those who had the good fortune to know him and those who loved him, from his closest relatives to millions of lovers of the Prancing Horse.

Myth without borders capable of winning on the sporting level (starting with Formula 1), and on the entrepreneurial one, dominating all the challenges of the markets and resisting crisis and globalization. Born in Modena on February 18, 1898 (although as he often loved to tell, following a heavy snow that blocked the roads, his birth was registered by his father two days late, thus changing the official date of birth in 20 February), the Drake was a citizen of the world because he was able to convey the sense of modernity in advance of fashions and generations. A great enthusiast of engines, he was the first to understand that the car, from a simple object of desire for people who discovered mobility, could have been transformed into an object of luxury, if not even a work of art.

The strength of creativity was contained in his foresight as an entrepreneur: cars, for Ferrari, were and had to be a mix of power and style, a combination of speed and elegance. Enzo Ferrari was a revolutionary. He was a child when, in the Modenese house transformed today into the museum dedicated to him, he dreamed of producing increasingly competitive cars. He came from a peasant culture, but he was fascinated by technology. He was courageous and unscrupulous, without ever giving up on pragmatism: when he realized that, as a driver, he was unable to express his full potential, he put himself on the line as manager of a team, therefore as an entrepreneur. He challenged commonplaces and won: his creature, Ferrari, soon acquired the contours of the Myth. This is also why the Americans, who were among his first admirers, saw in him the reincarnation of the heroic figure of the pioneer, the fearless man who was marching towards the conquest of new frontiers, of unexplored spaces.

In Formula 1, he won the drivers ‘title 15 times and the constructors’ title 16 times, a record still unbeaten. Behind these triumphs, a man with a complex personality, often hidden behind a pair of impenetrable dark glasses. The birth of the Ferrari team inside Alfa Romeo in 1929, that of the Maranello plant in ’43, then the first World Champion title in ’52 and the collaboration with “Pinin” Farina with which it produces Gran Turismo cars that , thanks to the perfect mix of elegance and power, they become one of the most desired status symbols. The famous “DINO” 250 GTO, named in memory of the first son who died, also dates back to the 1950s. Finally, the relationship between Enzo Ferrari and Gianni Agnelli, FIAT and the new successes of the seventies of the one who is now called “The Drake” or the “great old man”.

Enzo Ferrari was all of this and is still all of this, as his brand and company prove, still and more and more in the legend.

