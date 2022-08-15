Emme and Seraphina reappear in the company of their parents: This is how the daughters of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look

14 Aug 2022 – 9:00 p.m.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not the only ones who are consolidating a relationship, her daughters Emme and Seraphina they have managed to strengthen a strong bond of friendship, since their parents are back.

In the images captured by the paparazzi and broadcast on social networks, the complicity that the two young women have managed to create is clearly appreciated and that much more was evident in the honeymoon of the “Bennifers” in Paris.

All about Jennifer Lopez

Emme, 14, is Max’s twin, both are the product of the relationship that the “Bronx Diva” had with the salsero Marc Anthony. While Seraphina, 13, is the product of Ben with actress Jennifer Garner, with whom she also he has other children Violet and Samuel.

Emme and Seraphina share a family day

In recent images, while Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share with their children at a restaurant table, Emme and Seraphina smile and talk at the other end of it.

The lunch was held at “Huckleberry Café” in Santa Monica, as revealed by Page Six. In a video you can see how the girls talk while showing something on the phone. Teenagers share the same style when dressing and have managed to harmonize very well.

For their part, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were very much in love, while they shared with their children at the meal, the singer and actress did not stop caressing her husband.

all about celebrities