Eminem could come to Fortnite according to leakers

Fortnite’s Icon Radio has turned into an extremely long Eminem marathon, and now leakers are speculating that the iconic rapper could make his in-game debut.

Ariana GrandeTravis Scott, and Aderson .Paak are just a few artists who have received their own skins on Fortniteand now it looks like Eminem could join them based on the latest leaks.

And it seems like it’s no coincidence that Eminem’s music has taken over the game in a pretty big way.

Epic Games Eminem could follow in the same footsteps as Ariana Grande in Fortnite

Eminem invades the Fortnite Idol Radio and it could mean a new skin

This strange addition was first spotted by leaker leaker InTheShade who tipped off Hypex. It was this who first raised the question of whether it was a hint that Eminem would enter Fortnite.

“Eminem is the ONLY artist that sounds right now on the Fortnite Idol Radio right now. Possible collaboration?”, he wrote in the tweet.

A short time later, we began to have more information from the also leaker iFireMonkey which pointed out that 53 minutes of “The Fire Marshal” was played on the radio but that nothing has yet been found within the game files.

“However, as a reminder, there is no encrypted skin yet, so it could be something smaller, like a music pack or emote.”.

With so many clues it is a possibility that Eminem ends up coming to Fortnite. Even more so if we stop to review the rapper’s long and iconic history in the industry. However, Epic Games could be testing to what extent the community would be interested in such a large in-game event.

Regardless of how Eminem arrives at Epic Games’ battle royale, the rapper’s fans could flood the island in the event that we end up having the crossover between the two.