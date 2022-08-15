Eiza González: Women can have friends and friends!

MEXICO CITY.- After Eiza Gonzalez was caught with the producer Mohammed Al Turki walking through the streets of Italy and it was speculated that she had broken her alleged relationship with actor Jason Momoa, with whom she was related months ago, the actress decided to make things clear on social networks, as she published a message to her followers about their friendly relationship with the 36-year-old man.

Al Turki and singer Eiza Gonzalez They were photographed in the region of Sardinia, even the latter posted other images with González on his official Instagram, which he accompanied with emotional messages.

“Every day I am grateful for nights that turned into mornings, friends that turned into family, dreams that turned into reality, and likes that turned into love,” he wrote in one of them, which increased speculation.

Given this, the interpreter of “You will remember me”, Eiza Gonzalezwrote on Twitter:

“Mo Al Turki is one of my best friends. As usual, please stop making up and trying to relate to any man who is close to me. Women can have friends and friends, not every person with whom one lives is a relationship. Thank you”.

Some users supported the singer’s message, who were in favor of normalizing friendship between men and women.

What happened between Jason Momoa and Eiza González?

In June, international media reported that the “couple” had separated, however, in later days they were photographed together while taking a motorcycle ride through Malibu California, as well as at a romantic dinner in London.

This started versions of a possible reconciliation.