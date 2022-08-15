Dwayne Johnson fought to keep the character away from ‘Shazam!’

Given Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s status as one of the biggest action stars in the world, many find it surprising that he waited so long to become a star in an animated film franchise. While the former wrestler has likely had his pick of superhero parts in the past, he’s always been looking for a certain role: Black Adam. Johnson was first tied to the role ten years ago when he entered into talks to play the villain in the movie that ultimately became Shazam! “

Black Adam and Shazam have always been enemies in the comics, having received their superpowers from the same wizard. For many, the film in which the two face off seemed like a natural choice. But Johnson eventually withdrew from the project, encouraging Warner Bros. executives on developing a standalone film to feature the villain in a separate film.

Johnson made his wish come true and “Black Adam” hits theaters this fall. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson explains why he struggles to make sure Black Adam gets his movie of him.

“When we got the first draft of the film, it was a mix of Black Adam and Shazam – two original stories in one movie,” Johnson said. That was the point, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read it, I realized in my intuition: “We can’t make this film like this. We’re going to hurt Black Adam in an incredible way. It was nice that the two original Shazam stories came together in one movie. ‘, But it’s not good for Black Adam. ”

This feeling prompted Johnson to make a phone call to express his discomfort with the idea. He explained that Black Adam and Shazam are completely different characters and that presenting them in the same film would be harmful to both of them. It was believed that ultimately, any potential confrontation between the two characters would be richer if presented in two separate films.

I said: ‘I should share my thoughts here. It’s not very popular because everyone was thinking, ‘Hey, this script is great, let’s go make this movie. ‘I said,’ I really think you should do Shazam! And I think we should separate that too. “

Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 21, 2022.

