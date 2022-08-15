Dragon Ball skins would not arrive in Fortnite on August 16

Last week it was officially announced that Epic Games is collaborating with Shueisha for a crossover of Fortnite x Dragon Ball, which will start tomorrow, August 16. However, it seems that the skins will not arrive tomorrow at the battle royale, as a content creator and influencer will receive the DBZ cosmetics on Saturday.

Epic Games often offers the new Fortnite skins to some influencers and content creators before they officially arrive in the game, as this way they generate anticipation with the favorite players in the community. Last week a French content creator said that he was invited to a Dragon Ball Z collaboration event on the day 20th of August.

Everything seems to indicate that the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event begins tomorrow, but the cosmetics will arrive later, as the content creator lullabies He said that he was invited to an event on August 20 in which he will receive the new set of Dragon Ball Z in Fortnite, this with the intention of showing it to his followers.

Since influencers and content creators will receive the dragon ball z cosmetics in Fortnite until Saturday, August 20, we will most likely have to wait until this date or later to be able to acquire the skins in the game.

For a few weeks the most popular Fortnite leakers have said that we will see the arrival of 4 Dragon Ball characters in battle royale, and these would be Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma. However, so far Epic Games has not given an official confirmation, but this could change tomorrow.