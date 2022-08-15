Doubts about Amber Heard’s tears and wounds star in the final stretch of the trial

The judicial process between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is being one of the most media trials of recent times. The couple faces in the court of Fairfax (Virginia, United States) for a lawsuit by the actor for defamation against the interpreter. Likewise, the Fairfax jury will also have to decide on the counterclaim that Heard filed against Depp for trying to stain his image with this judicial process.

The trial began in mid-April and now the phase of the statements and testimony before the Fairfax jury in Virginia, United States, is about to end. May 27 is the last day of the oral trial and both parties are putting all the evidence they have before the court to prove that their version is true. This Wednesday, Amber Heard has brought several witnesses who have confirmed some of the harsh experiences that the actress lived in her marriage with Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard during the session this Wednesday KEVIN LAMARQUE / EFE

Amber Heard’s makeup artist hid her injuries after a fight

This is the case of Heard’s make-up artist: Melanie Inglessis. This Wednesday Inglessis has assured that in December 2015 she helped the actress to hide her bruised face and her split lip with makeup after an alleged fight with Johnny Depp.





At that time, the actress had to attend an interview for the program as a guest. The Late Late Show of James Corden and his make-up artist helped the public not to notice the injuries. “We cover the discoloration, the bruises, with a slightly heavier concealer,” Inglessis said. “One that’s a bit more of a peachy undertone, which I don’t normally wear on Amber, but the peach cancels out the blue. So I did it under the eyes.” In addition, the makeup artist has revealed that she painted her lips red to hide the blood from the broken lip.

One of the tests that Amber Heard has provided where you can see her bruised face JIM LO SCALZO / EFE

Of course, Inglessis has also testified that he never personally witnessed any aggression by Depp against Heard, although he occasionally applied arnica gel to help reduce the swelling of the bruises.





Heard’s acting teacher assures that the actress is not capable of crying and acting at the same time

Another of the key witnesses in the trial has been Amber Heard’s acting teacher during the years 2011 and 2017: Kristina Sexton. This teacher has stated, among other things, that she would be able to find out if Heard’s tears are real or, on the contrary, faked.





In his statement Sexton has argued this point saying that Amber Heard is not able to act when she is crying so, according to Kristina Sexton, Heard’s tears seen weeks before in court would be real.

The acting teacher assures that the actress has a hard time crying and acting at the same time Steve Helber / AP

Likewise, Sexton has claimed that back then she got used to seeing Heard cry during her acting classes due to the volatile fights between the interpreter and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. According to his testimony, at first the couple was a normal marriage, but little by little the fights became more constant and strong. According to Sexton, she heard loud fights while she was inside the couple’s house preparing the acting sessions.





Furthermore, according to the witness, 80%-90% of the classes started late because Heard came crying and needed time to relax and recover before starting the session. These delays reached such a point that, according to Sexton, in the end she knew that she always had to leave an hour free between classes with the actress and her next student because she knew that the class was going to leave.

Johnny Depp

Heard’s sister assures that the actor once attacked them both

This Wednesday also stated the sister of the actress, Whitney Henríquez, who witnessed how Johnny Depp hit Heard several times during a fight that took place shortly after they were married. Moreover, Heard’s sister has assured that the actor asked her to sign a confidentiality agreement to ensure her silence.

According to Amber Heard’s sister, the fight took place in March 2015, a month after the wedding of the two interpreters. According to Henríquez’s testimony, she saw the actor in the kitchen of one of her penthouses drinking and commenting on an argument she had had with the actress with one of her bodyguards while she cursed at her wife.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face each other in court in Fairfax (United States) AP

At that moment, according to Henríquez, Heard appeared on the kitchen floor in a rage and began to yell at the actor for what he was saying, and the actor yelled back. “He called her a shit whore, a shit whore, a used garbage bag,” Henriquez has testified. “They were saying horrible things to each other. She called him old and fat. It was a fight,” said the actress’s sister.





Henríquez decided to go upstairs to calm Heard down, but the actor went up after her and after hitting her on the back and after Heard reproached him for that action and demanded that he not touch her sister, the actor hit him on the Amber Heard’s face three times before the security guard intervened.

Johnny Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation Kevin Lamarque / AP

Also, in his testimony, Henriquez has detailed an incident in 2013 in which Depp took one of Heard’s dogs out of a car window and then joked about putting the dog in a microwave.

“At some point, I heard the back window open and Johnny was putting our dog out the window,” Henriquez said. “He put the dog back in the car and he was laughing really loud, scary… Then he made a joke about putting the dog in the microwave,” said the actress’s sister.