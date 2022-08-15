Dietrofront Ten Hag: now Ronaldo can leave

The Portuguese is separated at home, the Dutch coach has lost patience after a 4-0 win against Brentford

Last Saturday the Manchester United has reached one of the lowest points in recent memory: the poker cashed at Brentford has sent the Red Devils to the bottom of the Premier League rankings, for the desperation of Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman, despite having fielded Cristiano Ronaldo from the start, became the first manager to lose the first two games in the club’s 101-year history. A humiliation that, according to The Athletic, would have prompted the former Ajax to reconsider his position on Ronaldo. The Portuguese can now leave, considering the obvious difficulties in reintegrating into the group.



See also





Foreign football

Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo nervous: he complains to De Gea and snubs the fans



Difficulties that have persisted since the beginning of the summer, when the former Real Madrid and Juventus star expressed his desire to leave the club following his failure to qualify for the Champions League. From there, Ronaldo has never made any concrete effort to apply himself to the tactical dictates of the new technician, indeed. In his first appearance in a friendly test against Rayo Vallecano, the Portuguese had become the protagonist of a heated argument with Ten Hag on the sideline only to leave the stadium during the interval. Pressed by questions from the press however, Ten Hag had always reiterated the centrality of CR7 in his project.

A centrality that would now have been questioned by the coach himself, who would have lost patience after the Brentford sinking. Ronaldo, after all, is pointed out by all as the main and symbolic cause of the evils that have hit a United unrecognizable up to now. According to the British media, CR7 continues to train separately at home, having lunch alone in the Carrington canteen.

Not an easy situation for the Lusitanian, who has not yet found a realistic way out. His entourage offered it to anyone but all the top European clubs – including Inter and Milan – have declined the proposal. The advanced age, combined with the specific weight that Ronaldo commands within a staff, make the deal prohibitive for anyone.