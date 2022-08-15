Did you lose your sense of smell due to COVID? Practice these exercises and you can get it back – El Financiero

Loss of smell has been linked as one of the main symptoms of COVID since the pandemic began, back in March 2020. Recovery from this condition may take some people longer than others, and if this is your case, here we tell you how you can exercise your sense of smell with a series of activities.

It is not only about the loss and recovery of smell, since according to a study published in The BMJsome of the people who recovered from COVID they had a dysfunctional sense of smellsince their perception of smells was not the same as before they were infected.

In fact, in some cases recovery of smell has taken monthswhich is why the scientific community points out that olfactory dysfunction, by not being able to express itself clearly by people, can lead them to experience “anorexia, aversion to food, malnutrition, anxiety and depression”.

Additionally, parosmia has been identified as a sequel to COVID. This condition is a fluctuating distorted olfactory perception, which usually arrives three months after being infected and “transforms a pleasant smell into an unpleasant one, and daily activities like smelling coffee and tasting food can become disgusting and emotionally distressing.”

How can you recover your sense of smell after being infected with COVID?

Sandra López-León, a doctor in epidemiology and genetics, recently shared a series of tips on Twitter to “regenerate the olfactory neuroepithelium” through training, with which it is possible that people who had COVID and lost their sense of smell can recover it.

This training is actually simple and does not require medication. The doctor explains on social media that it is enough to identify a series of strong odors.

How does it work? The specialist points out that four strong odors must be identified such as rose, eucalyptus, lemon, and clove, for 15 seconds twice a day over the course of several months.

In case you do not have these elements at your fingertips, you can also smell cinnamon, citronella, clove, geranium, ginger, lavender, licorice, mint, oregano, rosemary, turmeric, thyme. Remember that there are four smells that you must identify per day.