Despite the gender gap, Bryce Dallas Howard is grateful to Chris Pratt

Bryce Dallas Howard has confessed that she has been a victim of the gender gap within the cinema, since since she signed her contract to be part of the successful trilogy «Jurassic World», eight years ago, she knew that she would earn much less than her co-star, actor Chris Pratt.

“TMZ” had access to reports from 2018, which reflected that Chris Pratt had been paid $10 million for giving life to Owen Grady, a specialist in the study of velociraptor behavior, while Dallas Howard, who played Claire Dearing, obtained only 8 million dollars, for filming the second part of the saga, «Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom».}

The 41-year-old actress acknowledged, in an interview with “Insider”, that since negotiations began to be part of the cast, she found herself at a great disadvantage compared to her co-star: “Unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and your deals are closed.”

However, at that time, the 43-year-old actor was better known than Bryce, since at that time he had already starred in the superhero film “Guardians of the Galaxy”, but Dallas Howard has not been upset with Pratt because of the differences between the gains from one and the other, instead, she confessed to feeling grateful to him, what is the reason?

Bryce indicated that, although neither of them could advocate that the payments for their performance be equal to the actor’s earnings, Pratt intervened so that in contracts that were not related to the film production company, such as that his image was used by amusement parks or other similar businesses, Dallas Howard was paid the same amount as him.

In fact, the actress assured that both made the promise that Pratt would be involved in the negotiation of each of those contracts to ensure that Bryce would receive the payment he deserved. For all this, the interpreter assured that she adores her co-star, since she has earned much more money from the business related to the tapes than she did for her work in the trilogy.