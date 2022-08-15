Demi Moore and Mila Kunis together in a fun commercial

Seeing is believing! Mila Kuniscurrent wife of Ashton Kutcher and with whom he has two children, stars in a funny commercial with Demi Mooreex-wife of the actor and with whom he lived from 2005 to 2013.

In the clip we see the beautiful celebrities make funny comments about their things in common, including the ties they share with Kutcher.

(YouTube screenshot)

Demi Moore, 59, looks spectacular in a V-neck dress in black, while Mila Kunis, 38, wears a garment of the same color but strapples. Both with loose hair and very elegant.

The commercial is about high school times and the emcee announces the name of the “Most Admired Student”.

(YouTube screenshot)

“I had no idea we went to the same high school,” he says. Demi Moore a Mila Kunis while they watch surprised that none of them was the winner.

“We have a lot in common,” Mila replies, before the emcee asks them to return to their places. “Please get off my stage.”

Mila Kunis was Ashton Kutcher’s partner on the series “That ’70s Show” and began dating the actor after his breakup with Demi. They got engaged in February 2014 and welcomed daughter Ella Wyatt in October and son Dimitri in November 2016.

Despite the age difference, Ashton raised with Demi the three daughters that the actress had with Bruce Willis. “I loved you and I will never stop loving you, respecting you, honoring you and supporting you to be successful in whatever it is you are looking for,” the actor said.

“At the same time, I’m not his father. I never tried to be his dad. I’ve always had respect for Bruce and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man,” he added on Marc Maron’s podcast in 2020.

Demi, for her part, released a book with strong revelations about her coexistence with Ashton, but both he and Mila have kept away from gossip and try to maintain a good relationship with each other.